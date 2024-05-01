TBN Announces Extended Partnership with Governor Mike Huckabee

Huckabee Renewed on Trinity Broadcasting Network

NASHVILLE, Tenn., May 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, TBN announced the extension of Governor Mike Huckabee's program, Huckabee. This popular program is one of the network's most-watched programs across all platforms; it shares uplifting stories highlighting the goodness, faith, and down-home heroics of everyday individuals from across the nation. Along the way, Gov. Huckabee offers his legendary take on what's happening in Washington, DC and throughout the heart and soul of America.

"We are thrilled to announce our extended partnership with Gov. Huckabee," said TBN President Matt Crouch. "His show is the kind of honest and engaging content viewers are looking for, and we look forward to the continued success of the show on TBN and TBN+."

Filmed at TBN's famed Trinity Music City in Nashville, TN, the show features national and international newsmakers, iconic celebrities and music legends. Over the course of the show's several-year run, Gov. Huckabee has sat down with notable guests like former President Donald Trump, former Vice President Mike Pence, Prime Minister of Israel Benjamin Netanyahu, country music legend Dolly Parton, actors Matthew McConaughey and Dennis Quaid, former talk show host Kathie Lee Gifford and many more.

Stay tuned for more exciting details about additional Huckabee programming coming to TBN soon. Visit: https://www.huckabee.tv to see the latest on Huckabee.

About TBN:

TBN is the world's most-watched faith-and-family broadcasting network, available in 98 percent of U.S. households and reaching over 175 nations with inspirational programming in 17 languages on over 30 global networks. As the original pioneer of faith-based television, TBN is expanding into other marketplaces including publishing and innovative digital content, all designed to reach every viewer demographic with the life-changing message of hope and grace. Find out more about TBN at tbn.org .

SOURCE Trinity Broadcasting Network