TBX and Garmin Link Aircraft Maintenance and Flight Operations Through New flyGarmin® Integration

DOVER, Del., July 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TBX, the aviation maintenance platform trusted by maintenance providers and aircraft owners worldwide, announced a new integration with Garmin's flyGarmin® website, connecting aircraft maintenance workflows with one of general aviation's most widely used flight data ecosystems.

The integration introduces TBX Basic, bringing maintenance workflows closer to the flight data, logbooks and aircraft information that owners already manage through flyGarmin.

TBX serves independent A&P shops, repair stations, flight departments and aircraft owners around the world. Through TBX Basic, flyGarmin users whose aircraft are supported by a TBX-connected maintenance provider will be able to streamline maintenance, compliance, documentation, estimates, approvals and billing. Aircraft owners will be able to connect maintenance and operational information in a more seamless workflow, helping improve communication between owners and maintenance providers.

"Aircraft ownership shouldn't require juggling disconnected systems, paperwork, emails and phone calls just to stay informed about maintenance," said Jon McLaughlin, CEO of TBX. "Garmin has built one of the most trusted ecosystems in aviation. By connecting TBX with flyGarmin, we're helping bring maintenance visibility and collaboration into an environment that aircraft owners already know and use."

Garmin's flyGarmin website is widely used by pilots and aircraft owners to manage avionics databases, flight data and digital flight records. The new integration extends that experience beyond the cockpit and into aircraft maintenance operations.

The integration also supports TBX's broader mission of connecting aircraft owners with the maintenance professionals responsible for keeping aircraft airworthy.

"Maintenance is one of the most important aspects of aircraft ownership, yet it's often one of the least connected," said McLaughlin. "This partnership helps bridge that gap and lays the foundation for a more streamlined experience between the cockpit and the hangar."

TBX Basic is now live and available through Garmin's flyGarmin ecosystem.

For more information, visit airworthy.com/for-garmin.

Media Contact:

Linda Anderson

Marketing & Communications

TBX | Airworthy.com

Email: [email protected]

Website: https://www.airworthy.com

SOURCE TBX