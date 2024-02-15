TC BioPharm Management to Participate at Upcoming 7th CAR-TCR Summit Europe

EDINBURGH, Scotland, Feb. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TC BioPharm (Holdings) PLC ("TC BioPharm" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: TCBP) a clinical stage biotechnology company developing platform allogeneic gamma-delta T cell therapies for cancer and other indications, today announced that CEO, Bryan Kobel and Process Development Manager, Dr. Lauren Bor will be featured "Expert Speakers" at the 7th 7th CAR-TCR Summit Europe, February 27-29th in London, UK.

Cell therapy industry experts will unite in for the only cell therapy conference looking in-depth at boosting clinical durability, advancing predictive biomarkers, and implementing safety switches through to automating production and accelerating analytical processes to reduce operational costs and turnaround times; and new cell therapy technology. 

The 7th CAR-TCR Summit Europe provides exclusive access to the most cutting-edge advances across pre-clinical platforms, clinical advances, and streamlined manufacturing. The summit is your must-attend forum to stay at the forefront of cell therapy innovations. For more information or to register click here; https://cartcr-europe.com/ 

About TC BioPharm (Holdings) PLC

TC BioPharm is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of gamma-delta T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer with human efficacy data in acute myeloid leukemia. Gamma-delta T cells are naturally occurring immune cells that embody properties of both the innate and adaptive immune systems and can intrinsically differentiate between healthy and diseased tissue.

TC BioPharm is the leader in developing gamma-delta T cell therapies, and the first company to conduct phase II/pivotal clinical studies in oncology. The Company is conducting two investigator-initiated clinical trials for its unmodified gamma-delta T cell product line - Phase 2b/3 pivotal trial for OmnImmune® in treatment of acute myeloid leukemia using the Company's proprietary allogeneic CryoTC technology to provide frozen product to clinics worldwide.

