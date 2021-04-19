TCGplayer to Raise Starting Wage to $16 Per Hour

SYRACUSE, N.Y., April 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TCGplayer, the leading online technology platform for the collectibles industry, today announced it will raise its starting wage for all hourly employees, including fulfillment center teammates, to $16 per hour by the end of the year. As a result of this market-leading wage increase, the average wage of TCGplayer hourly employees will reach $18.42, more than double the federal minimum wage and above New York State's recently increased wage minimum.

"When we empower our team members with good wages, provide meaningful benefits and invest in people's development, we create a real competitive advantage for our business," said Chedy Hampson, founder and CEO of TCGplayer. "The talented team at TCGplayer is creating an entire industry - and defining its future - every single day. They're the key to our success."

"Our primary focus is to ensure our teammates are the strongest they can possibly be, both personally and professionally," said Rachel Walter, Chief People Officer of TCGplayer. "At TCGplayer, we provide a broad set of flexible and progressive benefits, including stock options for all employees and cutting-edge mental health programs to support them during this challenging time. As TCGplayer enters the next phase of growth, we remain committed to building, developing and supporting our strong workforce."

The wage increase represents the latest example of TCGplayer's ongoing investment in its people. In addition to stock options and mental wellbeing support, TCGplayer offers:

Full healthcare benefits to ensure its teammates and their families get the care they need.

Matching 401k plan to encourage and augment retirement savings.

plan to encourage and augment retirement savings. Paid life and disability insurance to protect an employee's ability to earn a living and generous paid time off and paid family leave programs to ensure teammates rest, recharge and meet family needs.

Programs for career learning and development that enable hourly team members to undertake internal internship programs that often lead to career-advancing roles across the organization. In the past two years, more than 100 hourly employees have been promoted to new roles.

TCGplayer's Award-Winning Culture

TCGplayer's team prides itself on creating a culture that fosters camaraderie, embraces diversity, and exudes passion. What sets TCGplayer apart is the Company's community mindset, which is ingrained in its operations. The Company has been ranked amongst New York State's 50 best employers and Fortune.com's top 100 companies for women in the U.S.

A proud community partner, TCGplayer is committed to demonstrating the critical role the business community can play in creating opportunities for people from all walks of life. The Company actively collaborates with Central New York-based organizations that share its goal of creating opportunities for those who have been historically underrepresented so it can further its vision of creating a 'Community for All' both inside and outside of the Company's walls.

TCGplayer's Next Phase of Expansion

TCGplayer recently expanded its footprint in downtown Syracuse by building out an additional 33,000 sq. ft. in the Galleries building at its headquarters. The new location boasts high ceilings and tall windows with plenty of sunlight that will enable employees to work socially distant from each other as the Company works through plans to return to the office.

For more information about TCGplayer's opportunities and expansive employee benefits please visit https://careers.tcgplayer.com/ .

About TCGplayer

TCGplayer is the leading online technology platform for the collectibles industry. Founded as a digital media platform within the collectible hobby space, the Company has grown from its initial roots working inside Syracuse-based hobby stores selling comic books, sports cards, CDs, collectible cards, action figures, and tabletop games into an expansive eCommerce marketplace. TCGplayer develops applications and technologies that are revolutionizing the collectibles marketplace by connecting thousands of hobby and collectibles businesses with customers around the globe. The Company's ecommerce and data management tools power sales through physical stores, websites, mobile apps and the TCGplayer Marketplace.

CONTACT: [email protected]

SOURCE TCGplayer.com