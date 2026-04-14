TCI Biotech Returns to Vitafoods Europe 2026 with Five Provocations for the Nutraceutical Industry and a Glimpse of the Future

BARCELONA, Spain, April 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TCI Biotech, the global CDMO+ leader in health and wellness innovation, will return to Vitafoods Europe 2026 at booth 3F40, Fira Barcelona Gran Via, armed with five bold challenges to the industry's most stubborn pain points.

Building on 46 years of scientific leadership and the momentum of last year's rebranded CDMO vision, TCI arrives in Barcelona not just to showcase products, but to reframe conversations. This year, the company is doubling down on technical breakthroughs, introducing doubleNUTRI ZerO 2 ™—a new oxygen-free preservation technology designed to ensure advanced stability and prevent the degradation of actives that often plagues standard formulations.

Five Provocations. Five Solutions.

TCI's booth experience is organized around five themed touchpoints, each designed to challenge conventional thinking and present a proven TCI alternative.

SCIENCE — Integrated Technologies. Claimable Products.

The market is flooded with "me-too" products that offer surface-level benefits. TCI's proprietary platforms are engineered differently, enabling partners to dominate multiple categories with a single SKU. An example of this innovation is the recently announced SugarLock™. This high-performance peanut skin extract provides advanced blood glucose support, having demonstrated a ~7.4% improvement in fasting blood glucose among clinical trial subjects with elevated baseline values.*[1] By turning complex molecular science into proven, claimable results, SugarLock™ allows brands to lead the metabolic health category with total scientific confidence.

STABILITY — 730 Days. Zero Loss.

Still failing the 24-month stability test? The industry's instinct is to keep reformulating. TCI's answer is to stop guessing and start launching. With real-time stability data on file and proprietary formulation technologies proven to deliver zero vitamin loss over a full 730-day window, TCI partners skip the cycle of costly reformulation and reach shelves with confidence[2].

BIOAVAILABILITY — 200% Absorption.

Science That Sells. "High Dosage" was yesterday's marketing. Today's winning brands lead with "High Absorption." TCI's exclusive doubleNUTRI™ liposomal technology—producing particles at 1–3µm (smaller than red blood cells)—delivers the clinical proof to back it up. With up to 200% enhanced absorption versus standard formats, TCI's bioavailability platform gives brand partners a hook that is as compelling on the shelf as it is in the lab[3].

PROBIOTICS — Cut the Cold Chain. Keep the Benefits.

Cold-chain logistics are quietly destroying probiotic margins. TCI's room-temperature stable probiotic technology keeps strains viable without refrigeration for up to two years. For brands ready to rethink distribution economics while supporting full clinical potency, TCI's probiotic solutions represent one of the most commercially transformative advances in the category.

FORMAT — 10 Formats. One Solution.

The pill isn't going anywhere, but the brands winning globally are those that meet consumers in new forms. From jelly sachets and liquid sachets to powders and beyond, TCI offers over ten delivery formats under one roof, with the formulation expertise to match the right format to the right market.

For more information, please visit https://www.tci-bio.com/.

About TCI Biotech

TCI Biotech (TCI Co., Ltd.) is a global leader in CDMO+ services, specializing in the research, development, and manufacturing of functional foods and skincare. With 46 years of scientific excellence and operations spanning Asia, the Americas, and Europe, TCI delivers high-quality, clinically backed products that empower brand partners worldwide to innovate faster and lead with confidence.

* These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

[1] Lin, Y.; et al. Evaluation Effects of peanut skin extract on blood glucose regulation and body fat reduction. Journal of Biobased Materials and Bioenergy. 2017;11(3), 242–247. [2] Results based on TCI internal testings. [3] Wen, C. J.; et al. Double Nutri (Liposomal Encapsulation) Enhances Bioavailability of Vitamin C and Extends Its Half-Life in Plasma. Journal of Biomedical Nanotechnology. 2022;18(3), 922–927.

SOURCE TCI; TCI Biotech