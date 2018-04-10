TCI Launches Community Edition (CE) of the VELOCITY Toolkit

ALEXANDRIA, Va., April 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- TRI-COR Industries, Inc. (TCI) has launched a Community Edition (CE) of the VELOCITY toolkit.

VELOCITY CE is an Agile management toolkit for small to mid-size Agile teams that provides alignment, collaboration, and a delivery toolkit for lean-agile teams. VELOCITY CE features include Kanban Boards, Custom Filters, Custom Attributes, Program Planning, Reports, Dependency Mappings, and much more.

Agile Management Toolkit

VELOCITY CE is Scaled Agile Framework SAFe® compliant and encompasses all functionalities to enable Essential SAFe® (the team and program levels of SAFe®).

We are excited to announce that for a limited time. VELOCITY CE is free for the first 25 users of each organization.

You can sign-up for VELOCITY CE at https://www.velocity-tci.com.

"We are very excited to announce the General Availability of VELOCITY CE. I would also like to take this opportunity to thank all the organizations and institutions that provided invaluable feedback during the beta phase. VELOCITY CE provides no cost, high value, and comprehensive Agile management tools compared to other products in the marketplace," commented TCI's Chief Strategy and Technology Officer, Mr. Venkat Chayanam.

About TCI

TCI is a CMMI Level 3 appraised and ISO 27001:2015 and ISO/IEC 20001-1:201 certified Information Technology Services provider with offices in, and serving customers out of Alexandria, VA; O'Fallon, IL; Burlington, VT; Dayton, OH; Denver, CO; Kansas City, MO; Oklahoma City, OK; Washington DC; the Federal Republic of Germany; the Republic of Iraq; and the United Arab Emirates.

TCI specializes in Full Lifecycle Enterprise Business and IT Solutions, leveraging leading edge technology and a continuous improvement model to ensure clients receive high-impact IT solutions in an accelerated manner while reducing risk levels to a minimum. TCI has been ranked number 25 on IDC Government Insights' 2017 annual IDC Federal IT Rankings: Top 50, as well as a top 20 Most Promising Defense Technology Solution Providers by CIO Review in 2017.

