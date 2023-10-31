TCI Unveils Revolutionary Weight Loss Formula at SupplySide West 2023 - Human Trials Showcase Remarkable Effectiveness in Just 14 Days!

TAIPEI, Oct. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In a groundbreaking debut at the esteemed SupplySide West 2023 event in Las Vegas, TCI introduced its revolutionary weight loss formula, backed by positive results from human clinical trials. This global exhibition, renowned for its focus on natural health ingredients, showcased TCI's exclusive weight management solution, which promises impressive results in just 14 days. Notably, participants in the trials experienced significant weight reduction, ranging from 4 to 11 pounds, without requiring major changes to their diet or exercise routines.

TCI's innovation marks a significant step towards addressing the global challenges of obesity and blood sugar issues. The company is now poised to provide a range of weight management supplements for its business-to-business (B-to-B) clients through collaborations in Original Design Manufacturing (ODM) and Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO). The natural and potent supplements generated considerable interest from established healthcare brands at the SupplySide West Exhibition.

Underpinning this achievement is TCI's sophisticated bioresource data mining platform, which took over 4,000 hours from substance discovery to RNA screening and validation. The primary ingredient in TCI's exclusive weight loss formula demonstrated remarkable appetite-suppressing effects. Human trials revealed an 11.7% reduction in appetite after four weeks of use, with an astounding 80% improvement rate among participants. Furthermore, the primary ingredient proved highly effective in promoting weight and fat loss, resulting in an average weight loss of 2.2 pounds and a 0.4% reduction in trunk body fat percentage. These findings underscore the product's efficacy in addressing health problems associated with obesity.

TCI adopted the theme "100 Million, You Fit! -the next huge opportunity in the market" for the exhibition, emphasizing its commitment to providing a one-stop global service. By creating high-performance supplement designs and streamlining the supply chain, TCI aims to enable customers to penetrate global markets swiftly. This approach garnered interest from various customer segments, including pharmaceutical, omni-channel retail, e-commerce, and leading enterprises worldwide.

Obesity remains a pressing global health concern, with the World Obesity Federation projecting potential economic impacts exceeding $4 trillion by 2035. TCI's innovative technology represents a proactive response to this challenge and offers consumers a natural and powerful weight management solution. The company's strides are expected to drive a transformative shift in the health industry's approach to combating obesity.

