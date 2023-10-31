TCI Unveils Revolutionary Weight Loss Formula at SupplySide West 2023 - Human Trials Showcase Remarkable Effectiveness in Just 14 Days!

News provided by

TCI

31 Oct, 2023, 03:54 ET

TAIPEI, Oct. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In a groundbreaking debut at the esteemed SupplySide West 2023 event in Las Vegas, TCI introduced its revolutionary weight loss formula, backed by positive results from human clinical trials. This global exhibition, renowned for its focus on natural health ingredients, showcased TCI's exclusive weight management solution, which promises impressive results in just 14 days. Notably, participants in the trials experienced significant weight reduction, ranging from 4 to 11 pounds, without requiring major changes to their diet or exercise routines.

TCI's innovation marks a significant step towards addressing the global challenges of obesity and blood sugar issues. The company is now poised to provide a range of weight management supplements for its business-to-business (B-to-B) clients through collaborations in Original Design Manufacturing (ODM) and Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO). The natural and potent supplements generated considerable interest from established healthcare brands at the SupplySide West Exhibition.

Underpinning this achievement is TCI's sophisticated bioresource data mining platform, which took over 4,000 hours from substance discovery to RNA screening and validation. The primary ingredient in TCI's exclusive weight loss formula demonstrated remarkable appetite-suppressing effects. Human trials revealed an 11.7% reduction in appetite after four weeks of use, with an astounding 80% improvement rate among participants. Furthermore, the primary ingredient proved highly effective in promoting weight and fat loss, resulting in an average weight loss of 2.2 pounds and a 0.4% reduction in trunk body fat percentage. These findings underscore the product's efficacy in addressing health problems associated with obesity.

TCI adopted the theme "100 Million, You Fit! -the next huge opportunity in the market" for the exhibition, emphasizing its commitment to providing a one-stop global service. By creating high-performance supplement designs and streamlining the supply chain, TCI aims to enable customers to penetrate global markets swiftly. This approach garnered interest from various customer segments, including pharmaceutical, omni-channel retail, e-commerce, and leading enterprises worldwide.

Obesity remains a pressing global health concern, with the World Obesity Federation projecting potential economic impacts exceeding $4 trillion by 2035. TCI's innovative technology represents a proactive response to this challenge and offers consumers a natural and powerful weight management solution. The company's strides are expected to drive a transformative shift in the health industry's approach to combating obesity.

The supplement service of TCI
https://bit.ly/46MnUVS

SOURCE TCI

Also from this source

TCI Dominates 2023 Asia-Pacific Stevie® Awards with Three Prestigious Innovation Wins

TCI is a supplement and personal products ODM/CDMO manufacturer headquartered in Taiwan, focusing on differentiated and high-performance product...

The Only Taiwanese Company to win the World Food Innovation Awards, TCI is Leading the Upcycling Sustainability in Biotech Industry

The 2023 World Food Innovation Awards recently announced the list of global winners. With its outstanding performance in innovation, TCI from Taiwan...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Household, Consumer & Cosmetics

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

New Products & Services

Image1

Trade Show News

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.