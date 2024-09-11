TCI Revolutionizes Weight Management with Breakthrough GLP-1 Innovation

TAIPEI, Sept. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TCI Co. Ltd. ("TCI", 8436.TWO), a global leader in ODM health and cosmetic products for over 40 years, introduces its cutting-edge GLP-1 formula, a natural blend of plant extracts, probiotics, and prebiotics designed to deliver powerful weight management results.

The global obesity crisis continues to surge. In 2022, the WHO reported over one billion people as obese—around one-eighth of the global population. By 2035, the World Obesity Federation predicts the economic cost of obesity will exceed $4 trillion annually. Meanwhile, The Economist projects that the weight loss and obesity drug market will skyrocket to $150 billion by the early 2030s, with GLP-1 analogs becoming as widely used as medications for blood pressure or cholesterol.

The Science Behind TCI's GLP-1 Formula

TCI leverages its proprietary Bio-Resource Data Mining technology, an AI-powered system that autonomously identifies potent natural compounds. Backed by in-vitro studies and human trials, TCI's GLP-1 formula has proven to be a game-changer in the health and wellness sector. The formula stimulates natural GLP-1 secretion, enhances fat metabolism, stabilizes blood glucose, and induces white fat browning—making it an effective solution for sustainable weight management.

Internal human trials confirmed the GLP-1 formula's ability to promote GLP-1 secretion and regulate blood glucose levels. Cell experiments further validated its effectiveness in stimulating natural GLP-1 production from intestinal L-cells, which is key to controlling appetite and promoting fat loss.

"At TCI, we develop high-performance supplements based on scientifically proven data, ensuring our clients' products enhance consumer health and quality of life," said Vincent Lin, Chairman of TCI.

Real Results: TCI Employees Experience GLP-1 Formula Success

TCI invited employees to try the GLP-1 formula, with participants losing an average of 4.9 kg in just two months—fostering enthusiasm for healthier lifestyles. Available in liquid, powder sachets, and tablet forms, the formula is now being fast-tracked for international markets through partnerships with global clients. TCI's mission is to deliver natural, convenient weight management solutions that not only transform consumers' lives but also set new standards for the health and nutrition industry.

What is GLP-1?

GLP-1 (Glucagon-Like Peptide-1) is a hormone primarily secreted by intestinal L-cells in response to food intake. It plays a key role in regulating insulin secretion, suppressing glucagon release, reducing appetite, and slowing gastric emptying—all crucial for controlling hunger and supporting weight loss.

Clinical Benefits of TCI's GLP-1 Formula

Enhanced GLP-1 Secretion

In a controlled trial, participants given the GLP-1 formula showed a significant 10.3% increase in GLP-1 concentration within 60 minutes, compared to those who did not take the formula. This boost helped maintain stable GLP-1 levels, reducing hunger and supporting healthy weight loss.

Stabilized Postprandial Blood Glucose

In another study, participants' blood glucose levels were measured after consuming breakfast with and without the GLP-1 formula. Remarkably, the formula reduced glucose spikes by 97%, demonstrating its powerful ability to stabilize post-meal blood sugar levels.

Proven Weight Management Efficacy

A 4-week human trial showed that daily use of the GLP-1 formula led to notable improvements in key health markers. Participants experienced a 4.2% reduction in total cholesterol, a 2.93% increase in HDL ("good" cholesterol), and a 2.71% decrease in LDL ("bad" cholesterol), lowering the risk of cardiovascular disease while effectively managing weight.

TCI's innovative GLP-1 formula is paving the way for a healthier future by offering natural, science-backed solutions for weight management. As the global demand for effective weight loss solutions grows, TCI remains at the forefront, leading the charge in transforming how consumers approach their health and well-being.

