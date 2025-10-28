TCL Announces Winter Sports Athletes Joining Team TCL, Embodying the Spirit of "Inspire Greatness"

100-Day Countdown to Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026 kicks off

as TCL Encourages People to Share "Wishes for Greatness"

SHENZHEN, China, Oct. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- TCL, a global technology company, today announced that Team TCL has now grown to include 14 exceptional winter sport athletes as the world marks 100 days until the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026 and excitement for the event continues to build.

Team TCL is comprised of trailblazers who dare to go beyond limits and embrace the spirit of "Inspire Greatness." It encompasses athletes who constantly raise the bar both on and off the field, people who bravely push boundaries in their daily lives, and TCL products that surpass the imagination through technology. Driven by a relentless commitment to innovate, TCL doesn't just enable athletes to rise to new heights – it empowers everyone to pursue their passions and shape the next chapter of what can be achieved.

Team TCL launched on August 18 with the appointment of freestyle skier Eileen Gu as TCL's Global Brand Ambassador, building on TCL's role as a Worldwide Olympic Partner in the Home Audiovisual Equipment and Home Appliances category. The latest winter sports athletes to join the initiative are:

Jack Hughes: Jack, a New Jersey Devils forward, is a record-beating American ice-hockey hopeful and two-time NHL All-Star, known for his creativity and puck-handling skills.

Jack, a New Jersey Devils forward, is a record-beating American ice-hockey hopeful and two-time NHL All-Star, known for his creativity and puck-handling skills. Quinn Hughes: Renowned for his speed, Jack's brother Quinn, Vancouver Canucks Team Captain and defenseman, is an American ice-hockey player and superstar in today's NHL, who was named NHL's Best Defenseman in 2024.

Renowned for his speed, Jack's brother Quinn, Vancouver Canucks Team Captain and defenseman, is an American ice-hockey player and superstar in today's NHL, who was named NHL's Best Defenseman in 2024. Ayumu Hirano: A Japanese snowboarding champion, Ayumu won his first Olympic medal at the Olympic Winter Games in Sochi aged just 15. Since then, he has won two more Olympic medals including a gold in the men's halfpipe at the Olympic Winter Games Beijing 2022.

A Japanese snowboarding champion, Ayumu won his first Olympic medal at the Olympic Winter Games in Sochi aged just 15. Since then, he has won two more Olympic medals including a gold in the men's halfpipe at the Olympic Winter Games Beijing 2022. Mengting Liu: A rising Chinese skiing star, Mengting won gold medals in both the freeski big air event and freeski slopestyle at the Asian Winter Games in Harbin, China, earlier this year.

A rising Chinese skiing star, Mengting won gold medals in both the freeski big air event and freeski slopestyle at the Asian Winter Games in Harbin, China, earlier this year. Aline Rocha: Aline is an accomplished Brazilian wheelchair racer and skier, having competed at four Paralympic Games editions, including two Paralympic Winter Games.

Aline is an accomplished Brazilian wheelchair racer and skier, having competed at four Paralympic Games editions, including two Paralympic Winter Games. Cristian Ribera: A Brazilian para cross-country skier, Cristian has competed in two previous Paralympic Winter Games. Along with Aline, he hopes to help Brazil win its first ever Paralympic Winter Games medal at Milano Cortina 2026.

These winter sports athletes join the existing members of Team TCL: Italian alpine skiers Alex Vinatzer and Christof Innerhofer, Dutch speed skater Joy Beune, French alpine skier Clement Noel, and Swedish cross-country skiers Frida Karlsson, Ebba Andersson and Jonna Sundling.

TCL's mission to "Inspire Greatness" in sport and in life

As a Worldwide Olympic Partner, TCL will use technology, including smart digital displays, to engage and energize athletes and fans at the Olympic Winter Games. The company will also supply the Olympic Village with technology including smart displays, air conditioners, refrigerators, washing machines, door locks, audio systems, projectors and TCL RayNeo smart glasses to enhance comfort and connectivity for athletes.

TCL's commitment to "Inspire Greatness" goes far beyond the Olympic Games and the world of sport. The motto speaks to TCL's drive to develop cutting-edge technology that inspires the imagination and empowers consumers worldwide.

By enhancing the lives of its users, TCL has achieved global success. In the first half of 2025, the company maintained its position as the global No.1 Mini LED TV brand, achieving a 176% year-on-year growth in shipments. TCL's home appliances are also redefining modern living with cutting-edge features across multiple categories. Notably, the TCL Fresh Air AC ranked No. 1 globally in sales[1], while the company's flagship air conditioners, refrigerators, and washing machines continue to deliver smarter, healthier lifestyles to consumers around the globe.

"Team TCL is a major milestone in extending TCL's role as a Worldwide Olympic Partner," said Wei Xue, Vice President and ESG Director of TCL Technology, and Chairman of the TCL Charity Foundation. "As well as empowering the Olympic Games for athletes and fans, TCL is proud to nurture sporting talent from around the world through technology. As the 100-day countdown to Milano Cortina 2026 begins, we encourage everyone to embrace the excitement and express their own wish for greatness."

"After so many years on the slopes, I know that resilience and innovation are what keep you at the top," said Christof Innerhofer. "TCL shares that drive. Together, we want to inspire the next generation of Italian skiers to dream big and chase their own goals on the road to the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026."

"Winning a gold medal at the Olympic Winter Games Beijing 2022 fulfilled my childhood dream, demonstrating the power of the wishes we all carry with us," said Ayumu Hirano. "I'm proud to be part of Team TCL and connect with fans around the world to show what hard work and perseverance can achieve."

"Dedicating your life to a goal takes consistency, dedication and a willingness to innovate," said Quinn Hughes. "Team TCL shares that mindset and its support makes a real difference in ensuring I'm prepared to perform at my best."

"Since becoming an athlete, I have aspired to compete with the best," said Aline Rocha. "With Team TCL, I aim to show young people with disabilities what is possible when you dream big and look beyond the limits that others set for you. I look forward to sharing this journey together."

TCL launches its "Wishes for Greatness" campaign

Ahead of the Olympic Winter Games and as the festive season draws near, TCL's "Wishes for Greatness" campaign is encouraging everyone to dream big and empower their own future. The campaign highlights that, in the same way every dream of sporting achievement began as a childhood aspiration, everyone can make a wish that ignites the spark of greatness.

Team TCL athletes will drive the campaign across the world through engagement on social media, advertising campaigns, product launches and special promotions.

In addition, TCL will host a "Wishes for Greatness" themed winter wonderland in Milan's Piazza del Duomo, home to the city's magnificent cathedral, from December 2025 to January 2026. The magical Christmas village will centre on a stunning, illuminated Christmas tree and incorporate five themed igloos, sport-inspired decorations, fun activities and a showcase of TCL products. The display and activities will highlight how every wish can inspire an extraordinary story.

About TCL

Founded in 1981, TCL—short for "The Creative Life"—embodies creativity in every aspect of life. As a leading technology company, TCL is dedicated to delivering innovative solutions—including TVs, smartphones, audio products, smart home devices, display technologies, and clean energy—that enhance customer experiences through TCL Industries and TCL Technology.

As of now, with 47 R&D centers and 39 manufacturing bases globally, TCL operates in over 160 countries and regions, cementing its position as a globally competitive smart technology brand. To further inspire greatness, TCL has become an official Worldwide Olympic and Paralympic Partner in the Home Audiovisual Equipment and Home Appliances category.

[1] TCL, a global leader in consumer electronics, has been ranked as the worldwide number one in fresh air conditioner sales for 2024 according to independent research firm, SHANGPU GROUP

