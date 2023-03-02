TCL Attends Milan Design Week 2023 with Latest Vision and Technology

TCL will present its "ELEMENTS – TCL Green Horizon" exhibition at Via Tortona during Fuorisalone and showcase its brand-new 2023 product range including Mini LED QLED TVs, Domestic Appliances, and Concept devices.

HONG KONG, March 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TCL, one of the dominant players in the global TV industry and a leading consumer electronics brand, will participate in the well-known Milan Design Week 2023 at Fuorisalone for the first time, from April 17 to April 23, to present its exclusive "ELEMENTS – TCL Green Horizon" exhibition. The venue will be located in Via Tortona 14, in the Tortona Design District.

In line with its brand signature, "Inspire Greatness", TCL will illustrate its vision to create technology for a better future that inspires greatness that brings people together, with outstanding industrial and aesthetic design, intuitive user experience, and sustainable manufacturing. Through an immersive journey to discover the four elements of nature, the exhibition will remind visitors how nature has always been and still is the most significant source of inspiration, creativity, and innovation. Visitors will live an immersion through sustainable artwork, interactive experiences, and innovative products to imagine a horizon, a near future where nature and technology cohabit harmoniously.

"We are excited and proud to attend Fuorisalone during Milan Design Week for the first time. This exclusive exhibition illustrates our design-centric philosophy and our commitment to serve our consumers and support efforts for a more sustainable industry", said Frédéric Langin, Chief Commercial Officer at TCL Europe.

During the Milan Design Week, visitors will also get to view the brand-new 2023 TCL Europe product range, including new Mini LED and QLED Smart TVs, Domestic appliances, and new concept devices.

Meanwhile, TCL Europe will host a physical and digital press conference on April 17 to present this range in preview. More information will be communicated later.

TCL Press Conference at Fuorisalone 2023:

Date: April 17th, 2023

Time: 18:00 (CET)

Venue: Via Tortona 14 in Milan

Livestream on YouTube

TCL will be exhibiting at Fuorisalone as follows:

Date: April 17-23, 2023

Venue: Via Tortona 14, Milan (Tortona Design Distric)

About TCL Electronics

TCL Electronics (1070.HK) is a fast-growing consumer electronics company and a leading player in the global TV industry. Founded in 1981, it now operates in over 160 markets globally. TCL specializes in the research, development and manufacturing of consumer electronics products ranging from TVs, audio and smart home appliances.

