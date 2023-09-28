TCL becomes official partner of the German men's national soccer team

TCL and the German Football Association (DFB) announce their joint partnership for the next 4 years - With the premium entertainment of the new TCL QD-Mini LED lineup and XL TV sizes, soccer enthusiasts can look forward to an outstanding match experience of the men's national team on smart screens.

FRANKFURT, Germany, Sept. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TCL, a leading consumer electronics brand and the world's No. 1 98-inch TV and pioneer in smart home technologies, announces its official partnership with the German Men's National Football Team at the DFB Campus, the headquarters of the German Football Association.

"The joint DFB partnership sets the guardrails and cornerstones for a sustainable, smart and successful future on both sides. With the support of TCL and the innovative premium QD-Mini LED 4K TVs, XL TV sizes up to 115 inches, immersive soundbars and smart air conditioners, centrally researched and developed for a satisfying experience of our customers, we will support the men's national soccer team on the road to success at any time and at any moment.," says Carlos Li, General Manager of TCL Industries Europe Business Group.

"We are absolutely thrilled to join the national team family to support. We are living in the mobile era and we do almost everything on the go. However, when we sit in front of TV together with friends and family to watch our national team, we want to see it in a big screen TV. TCL invites you to the world of immersive viewing experiences like you feel that you are in the stadium together with the national team. Enjoy the best immersive moment with TCL's new super big inch TV series with the industry leading 144Hz ultra fast panel refresh rate panels to capture every speedy moments of national team's game. All the goal moments can be better reproduced with a bigger TV screen."

"We welcome TCL as a new partner of our men's national team. With TCL, we have another global player in our partner portfolio that will also support us with their technology expertise and innovations in connecting more closely with football fans worldwide," says Dr. Holger Blask, Managing Director Marketing & Sales and spokesperson for DFB GmbH & Co. KG. "We are pleased to be able to contribute to increasing TCL's brand awareness in Germany and beyond."

As passionate sports enthusiasts, TCL Electronics is expanding its partnerships in sports around the world. For the brand, sports bring people together and are much more than just a game: Behind every challenge and every victory, there are powerful stories. Out of this enthusiasm, TCL has decided to increase its involvement in Europe, supporting several leading teams and events in a range of competitive leagues across all sports. The recent announcement of the DFB partnership lays the foundation for an even stronger commitment by TCL to provide consumers and retail partners with more premium sports and entertainment experiences and products.

TCL believes that all magical moments should be accessible to all. For this, the premium QD-Mini LED TVs are made available for all precious moments. With TCL's XL screens going up to a 98-inch size with 242 cm diagonal, no moments will be missed. This is intended to realistically convey the up-close feeling of being immersed on the sidelines. With the joint sports partnership, TCL hopes to appeal to a wide range of fans who will be able to enjoy the moments on the ultimate TV size.

About TCL Electronics

TCL Electronics (1070.HK) is a fast-growing consumer electronics company and a leading player in the global TV industry. Founded in 1981, it now operates in over 160 markets globally. TCL specializes in the research, development and manufacturing of consumer electronics products ranging from TVs, audio and smart home appliances. Visit the TCL website at https://www.tcl.com.

About DFB

The German Football Association (Deutscher Fußball-Bund e.V. or DFB) is the organization of regional and state associations as well as the league association where football sports are played. The main task of the DFB is the organization and execution of championship games and competitions of the leagues of the regional and state associations and the licensed leagues. The DFB represents the interests of its member associations at home and abroad and, with around seven million members, is one of the largest sports associations in the world.

As a new 100% subsidiary of the DFB e.V., the DFB GmbH & Co. KG has been consolidating the economic activities and digital business areas of the DFB (including the national teams, the 3rd league, the women's federal leagues, and the DFB Cup competitions) since January 1, 2022, including the associated marketing activities. The DFB GmbH & Co. KG comprises five business areas: match operations, national teams & academy, marketing, sales & events, IT & digital, and finance & controlling.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2234092/image.jpg

SOURCE TCL Electronics