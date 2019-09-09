TCL Celebrates its Five-Year Anniversary in North America with Stronger Than Ever Sales and a New Line of Premium TVs

CORONA, Calif., Sept. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- TCL®, one of the world's best-selling and America's fastest-growing television brand, is celebrating the 5th anniversary of its launch into the U.S. market. Five years ago, TCL entered North America with its award-winning TCL Roku TV models and changed the landscape of the consumer electronics industry with its explosive growth. Backed by data released from The NPD Group, a leading global information company, the TCL business has expanded at a staggering rate over the last five years, solidifying the company as the second largest brand of smart televisions in the United States1.



"In February, TCL moved into the top three TV manufacturers based on monthly unit sales according to NPD's Retail Tracking Service data, even recently capturing number one share for the first time in July," said Stephen Baker, Vice President, industry advisor for The NPD Group. "TCL's growth coincides with the increasing adoption of smart TVs, which made up over three quarters of TVs sold in the first half of 2019, as well as their growing national distribution."



Much of TCL's success can be tied to its leadership in the smart TV space and its strong retail alliances. With those significant achievements, TCL has established itself as America's fastest-growing television brand the past five years based on year-over-year growth and sales. TCL formed a technology partnership with Roku in 2014, integrating Roku's smart TV platform into TCL's innovative hardware. The collaboration yielded a TCL Roku TV lineup that has been awarded industry accolades from leading product reviewers. This new functionality facilitated the cord-cutting movement and provided a premium smart television experience. TCL Roku TV customers have access to America's #1 TV streaming platform where they can easily access 500,000+ movies, television episodes and more across both free and paid channels.



"TCL has aggressively climbed the ranks of the top television brands in the U.S. and while we certainly have reason to celebrate our accomplishments, there is no pause in our strategy. We remain committed to delight our users by continuing our winning recipe of offering simple, easy-to-use, high quality products that integrate stylish design and the best technology at a great price point," said Chris Larson, Senior Vice President, TCL. "Thanks to TCL's innovation, vertical integration, massive business scale and our fantastic retail partnerships, our award-winning TCL Roku TV models have raised the bar for the smart TV experience, helping to propel us into the #2 market position just five years after we introduced our products in the U.S. We believe this is the perfect time to take TCL's offerings to the next level by adding models with advanced technology like QLED and the world's first mini-LED powered television in 2019."



Recently, TCL announced its most powerful television lineup since its introduction to the North American market. The 2019 portfolio continues to raise the bar for home entertainment experiences and performance solutions, delivering pure and rich colors in the biggest of TV screens. In 2019, both 8- and 6-Series Roku TV™ models are adopting Quantum Dot (QLED) color technology for even wider and more vibrant performance, enhancing other features like Dolby Vision® HDR, AiPQ Engine™ and Dolby Atmos®. Taking the lead with first-to-market Quantum Contrast technology, powered by newly developed high-performance mini-LED back-lights, the 8-Series has the stunning ability to produce brilliant whites shining next to deep blacks and now sets a new benchmark for LCD TVs to directly take on high-contrast OLED TVs in delivering a superior overall viewing experience. Responding to demand for the award-winning TCL Roku TV, the 6-Series will continue to offer one of the best contrast performances among mainstream LCD TVs available in the market. In addition to a striking bezel-less design called "FullView," all 2019 5-, 6- and 8-Series televisions come equipped with a convenient Auto Game Mode feature that works with the latest generation of game consoles to automatically enable Game Mode when a video game is played on the TV.

1 Source: The NPD Group, Inc., U.S. Retail Tracking Service, LCD TV, Based on Unit Sales, Jan.- July 2019.

