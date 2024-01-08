TCL Celebrates Winning CES 2024 Innovation Award for TCL NXTPAPER Device and Introduces Advanced TCL NXTPAPER 3.0 Technology

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TCL, a pioneer in display technology across feature-rich smartphones, tablets, and connected devices, today unveiled TCL NXTPAPER 3.0, its most advanced version of the award-winning display technology, at CES 2024. Optimized for human eyes, the third-generation technology includes several enhancements and an impressive suite of features designed to promote visual health.

TCL 40 NXTPAPER CES 24 Innovation Award Honoree TCL NXTPAPER 14 Pro TCL TAB 10 NXTPAPER 5G

Since the unveiling in 2021, TCL has consistently advanced the unique TCL NXTPAPER technology that bridges the gap between smart devices and e-readers culminating in the introduction of NXTPAPER to TCL smartphones in 2023. TCL is proud to announce its TCL 40 NXTPAPER smartphone, has been honoured with the CES 2024 Innovation Award for Mobile Devices. Celebrating this recognition, TCL is now further pushing the boundaries of innovation with even more advanced technology and continue making strides in humanizing technology.

"At TCL, we believe that advancing technology is not simply about adding more features, but also making it more accessible," said Stefan Streit, CMO for TCL Communication. "The success of NXTPAPER is a testament to our mission to humanize technology, with a focus on developing products optimized for human eyes. TCL NXTPAPER 3.0 builds on the success of earlier devices and offers users even more choices as we expand the NXTPAPER range to more TCL product categories and screen sizes in 2024."

TCL NXTPAPER 3.0: Technology optimized for human eyes

Building on the successful eye-care TCL NXTPAPER technology that is filtering harmful blue light by up to 61% while retaining sharp images, vibrant colors, deep contrast and the natural motion, TCL NXTPAPER 3.0 keeps these important benefits and introduces a range of features optimized for the senses of sight and touch. The central innovation is the introduction of the CPL (Circularly Polarized Light) screen, which simulates the "emission - reflection – refraction" path of natural light. This produces a visual effect that closely mirrors the experience of reading books in natural light, improving the screen's paper-like appearance and providing additional eye comfort. Bolstering this innovation, TCL NXTPAPER 3.0 also boasts higher refresh rates and DC dimming technology to ensure a flicker-free viewing experience across all scenarios. Additionally, the newly improved Adaptive Color Temperature feature, powered by an RGB sensor, allows the TCL NXTPAPER display to automatically adjust and provide the most suitable color temperature based on time and ambient light. This guarantees a comfortable viewing experience, anytime, anywhere.

TCL NXTPAPER technology software includes a built-in eye-care assistant to send reminders and support users in developing healthier digital viewing habits. The rest reminder encourages breaks during prolonged use, assisting users in adopting the '20-20-20' rule, namely a 20-second break every 20 minutes and focus on an object 20 feet away, a practice often recommended by eye health experts. In addition, the function can also detect poor lighting or whether a user is too close and send gentle reminders. For an immersive experience, users can easily disable these features with a single click.

In 2024, TCL will launch a variety of tablets and smartphones equipped with NXTPAPER 3.0 technology in the global market later this year, starting with devices for the U.S. market, at the occasion of CES 2024, including the NXTPAPER 14 Pro tablet, TAB 10 NXTPAPER 5G tablet, and 50 Series smartphones. TCL devices with NXTPAPER 3.0 also now feature an improved user interface, providing 3-in-1 UI optimized for different viewing scenarios. This includes a normal view for general use with default low blue light and no yellow tint, a low-contrast Color Paper Mode for comic reading, and a black and white Ink Paper mode for an aesthetically pleasing e-reader experience.

TCL NXTPAPER 14 Pro: Superior Visual Experience & Superior Power

The TCL NXTPAPER 14 Pro, the first tablet infused with NXTPAPER 3.0, and a testament to TCL's commitment to superior visual experience and eye comfort. Its large 14" 2.8K display, equipped with CPL technology and DC dimming, provides unprecedented eye comfort. Despite its expansive display, the TCL NXTPAPER 14 Pro maintains a slim and lightweight profile. Powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 8020 and a hefty 12GB of RAM, the TCL NXTPAPER 14 Pro is a productivity powerhouse. With a substantial 12000mAh battery, 33W fast charging, and 256GB ROM, it can support both work and entertainment.

TCL TAB 10 NXTPAPER 5G: Merging Seamless Connectivity with Enhanced Eye Comfort for a Superior Viewing Experience

The TCL TAB 10 NXTPAPER 5G brings your favorite content to life with a 10.4" 2K NXTPAPER display. Running on the latest Android™ 14 and equipped with a speedy Octa-core processor and 5G connectivity, this tablet ensures seamless multitasking and video streaming. It's powerful, lightweight and stylish for on-the-go entertainment and connectivity for the whole family.

Expanding the TCL NXTPAPER Range: Upcoming Models in the TCL 50 Series Smartphones

In the course of 2024, TCL is set to incorporate NXTPAPER technology into a broader range of models in the TCL 50 Series smartphones, including the U.S devices TCL 50 XL NXTPAPER 5G and TCL 50 XE NXTPAPER 5G, and more.

To learn more about the TCL products announced at CES 2024, please visit: https://www.tcl.com/global/en/ces

About TCL Communication

TCL Communication specializes in the research, development and manufacturing of smartphones, tablets and connected devices. On a mission to deliver 5G for all, TCL Communication helps its customers 'Inspire Greatness' in their lives through industry leading technology and solutions. TCL Communication is a wholly owned subsidiary of TCL Electronics. For more information on TCL mobile devices, please visit: https://www.tcl.com/global/en/mobile.

About TCL Electronics

TCL Electronics (1070.HK) is one of the world's fastest-growing consumer electronics companies and one of the world's leading television and mobile device manufacturers (TCL Communication is a wholly-owned subsidiary of TCL Electronics). For more than 40 years TCL has operated its own manufacturing and R&D centers worldwide, with products sold in more than 160 countries throughout North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa and Asia Pacific. TCL specializes in the research, development and manufacturing of consumer electronics ranging from TVs, mobile phones, audio devices and smart home products. For more information on TCL devices, please visit: http://www.tcl.com/global/en.html.

TCL is a registered trademark of TCL Corporation. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

SOURCE TCL Communication Technology Holdings Ltd.