TCL Counts Down to National Cut the Cord Day with Seven Days of Giveaways

CORONA, Calif., July 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- TCL®, one of the world's largest and best-selling consumer electronics brands, today announced that it is kicking off the month with a significant promotion in honor of National Cut the Cord Day (July 7). During Independence Week, consumers will have the opportunity to learn about effective cord cutting solutions and participate in a unique promotion to win products they'll need to free themselves from cable.

Cut the Cord Day is a national holiday that encourages consumers to declare their independence from cable and satellite bills. Each day leading up to July 7, TCL will release a new video about cord cutting. Some will be focused on home makeovers, where TCL helps people cut the cord with specific gear fit for their homes and their family's TV watching preferences, while other videos will take a deeper dive into how cord cutters can get the most out of their TCL Roku TV™. In addition to each video, there will be a new giveaway posted daily featuring a TV and additional product or service that adds to the cord cutting experience. From July 1-6, there will be seven winners each day and on July 7 one grand prize winner will be selected. Additionally, on National Cut the Cord Day consumers can take advantage of specially-priced TCL products at retailers nationwide to make that first step toward cord cutting even easier.

"With cord cutting swiftly and consistently on the rise, we think it's important to take an active role in educating consumers on how they can find the content they want and when they want it without the undue commitments and costs of cable service. National Cut the Cord Day is the perfect time to drive that message, as TCL is committed to offering our customers the cost savings and viewing flexibility they deserve and expect from our brand," said Tom Heffernan, Vice President of Marketing, TCL. "A desirable, high-quality cord cutting solution, our award-winning TCL Roku TVs deliver a premium home entertainment experience that offers easy access to free over-the-air programming and connects users to the streaming content they love."

Starting today, for "7 Days of Cord Cutting," consumers who visit https://www.tclusa.com/7-days-of-cord-cutting can enter the giveaways. Winners of TCL's National Cut the Cord Day giveaways will be selected the next day and receive the following prizes:

Day 1 – 49" 4-Series TCL Roku TV and Antenna (Mohu Blade Premium)

Day 2 – 50" 4-Series TCL Roku TV and DVR (Tablo DUAL LITE OTA DVR)

Day 3 – 55" 4-Series TCL Roku TV and Cable TV Replacement/Live TV (YouTubeTV via Google Play Gift Card)

Day 4 – 55" 4-Series TCL Roku TV and Movie Service Subscription (FandangoNow Gift Card)

Day 5 – 55" 5-Series TCL Roku TV and Premium Content Subscription (Showtime Gift Card)

Day 6 – 55" 6-Series TCL Roku TV and Audio Accessory (Alto 7+ Sound Bar)

Day 7 – 75" 6-Series TCL Roku TV and each of the items offered from previous days (Mohu Blade Premium, Tablo DUAL LITE OTA DVR, YouTubeTV via Google Play Gift Card, FandangoNow Gift Card, Showtime Gift Card, and Alto 7+ Sound Bar)

TCL televisions integrate the latest technology and features to bring the Roku TV platform together with crisp picture performance for an exceptional viewing experience. The innovative line of TCL TVs provide consumers with easy access to an endless library of streaming entertainment - more than 5,000 channels and 500,000+ movies and TV episodes - through the built-in Roku operating system, as well as fast dual-band wireless connections, multiple HDMI ports for even more flexibility and advanced voice control remotes for select models.

About TCL

Already one of the world's best-selling consumer electronics brands, TCL is now the fastest-growing TV brand in North America. TCL (The Creative Life) was founded more than 35 years ago and prides itself on delivering high quality products featuring stylish design and the latest technology. With extensive manufacturing expertise, a vertically integrated supply chain, and state-of-the-art panel factory, TCL offers innovative televisions, including the award-winning TCL® Roku TV™.

For additional product information please visit www.tclusa.com.

TCL is a registered trademark of TCL Corporation.

Roku is a registered trademark and Roku TV is a trademark of Roku, Inc. in the U.S. and in other countries.

SOURCE TCL

Related Links

http://www.tclusa.com

