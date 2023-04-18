TCL CSOT's T9 Factory Officially Commenced Mass Production and Customer Delivery of IT Products

SHENZHEN, China, April 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On April 6th, TCL CSOT's 35-billion-yuan 8.6th generation oxide semiconductor new display production line, also known as "TCL CSOT Guangzhou T9 Project", officially commenced mass production and customer delivery. The two new products delivered to Lenovo have been equipped with TCL's independently developed HFS technology, which is dedicated to addressing the market's strong demand for low-power display technology and represents a milestone in the development of the new display industry.

HFS technology leads to higher efficiency

HFS technology refers to TCL CSOT's independently developed Fringe Field Switching technology, with "H" derived from the first letter of "Hua Xing" (CSOT), which also stands for High Transmittance Field Switching technology. Compared to its traditional counterparts, HFS technology features high transmittance, high contrast, wide viewing angles, and high efficiency.

The latest mass-produced products from the T9 Project, 14.0" FHD laptop and a 23.8" FHD monitor, have both applied this HFS technology. With the support of HFS technology, the transmittance rate of these display products is further enhanced, while energy consumption continues to decrease, without compromising product performance.

14.0" FHD notebook

The 14.0" FHD display is from the TCL CSOT T9 Project's 8.6th generation TFT LCD production line, which boasts world-leading cutting yield rate, with the number of large glass cuts nearly 120% higher than that of the G6 production line, resulting in significant cost savings. The T9 Project is the first 8th generation factory with 100% NB production capacity equipped with optical alignment equipment. Combined with the latest high-precision exposure equipment, it can achieve a 50% increase in contrast rate and a substantial 10% increase in transmittance compared to products with similar specifications in the market, allowing mobile products to achieve low power consumption and become more environmental-friendly.

In addition, the TFT of this product adopts advanced dual-copper technology, which allows a refresh rate of 40Hz to 120Hz. Thanks to a simple derivative design of module circuitry in conjunction with the overall system, this improved refresh rate allows smoother display for office work and enables light gaming, providing users with a more seamless and immersive experience.

23.8" FHD display

There are three core advantages to the 23.8" FHD display: low power consumption, high image quality, and eye protection. Through meticulous pixel design, high-transmittance materials, and advanced optical alignment process, the transmittance rate is increased by 10%, meeting requirements for Energy Star ES8.0 in the United States and ErP LOT5 by the European Union. The contrast ratio is improved by 30% compared to Rubbing, combined with sRGB99% wide color gamut, achieving high-standard image quality. The display also complies with the TÜV Rheinland Low Blue Light standard to reduce eye fatigue and protect the eyes.

The core competitiveness of an enterprise can be attributed to the rapid upgrading of products. Currently, the TCL CSOT T9 production line has been acknowledged by customers, and in the future, will be expanded to enhance competitiveness and promote IT display as a driving force for growth. With technological advancements in areas such as high refresh rate, high image quality, low carbon and energy consumption, and health and environmental protection, TCL CSOT strives to facilitate the mass production of products such as FHD, QHD, UHD displays.

Low-carbon development strategy guides green manufacturing

With continuous technological breakthroughs, products that consume less energy have been coming up on the consumer's radar. In addition to the two recently-released products, HFS technology has been widely used in TVs, monitors, notebooks, and other fields. TCL CSOT pays close attention to the impact of displays on eye health to provide consumers with green, healthy, and safe display solutions. As the first to launch low blue light, Eyesafe and Eyecomfort products, TCL CSOT has further optimized its display products with specific technical characteristics, including anti-reflection, anti-glare, high color accuracy, and high color gamut coverage, to deliver premium gaming performance and outstanding visual experiences.

Furthermore, TCL CSOT has initiated an in-depth partnership with TÜV Rheinland in the fields of display performance and eye health and established a landmark joint laboratory. At the same time, various display products of TCL CSOT have also been recognized by TÜV Rheinland. In the future, TCL CSOT will work with more partners in the fields of display performance and eye health to holistically improve the consumer's visual experience and accelerate the development of display technology.

To support the global goal of carbon neutrality, TCL CSOT has made new upgrades to its T9 production line configuration, process technology and product design, greatly improving panel penetration rate, reducing product energy consumption, and introducing new environmental-friendly products. Throughout its ESG journey, TCL CSOT has always adopted a low-carbon strategy and infused green philosophy in its product and technology development lifecycle as part of TCLGreen, a global initiative by TCL aimed at supporting a more sustainable planet for all. Moving forward, TCL CSOT will continue to build a greener future by addressing the triple bottom line of people, planet, and profit through green product, green industries, green manufacturing, and green industry chain.

Leading the charge towards advanced industry development

TCL CSOT has always been focused on the semiconductor display field and adhered to an innovation-first development strategy. As an example of TCL CSOT's strategic move towards global leadership, the T9 Project is not only the world's most advanced oxide semiconductor display production line, but also the first high-generation production line in China that specializes in producing high-end IT display products and high-end professional display products, which is of great significance in terms of enhancing TCL CSOT's overall competitiveness within the global display industry.

The official mass production of the industry-leading T9 Project will help further compensate for a lack of domestic ventures in high-potential growth markets such as high-end IT and high-end dedicated display. In addition, it will contribute to accelerating the industrialization of next generation display technology. Looking ahead, TCL CSOT will continue to develop cutting-edge display technology, expand applications, while keeping up with investment in product and technology development, to inspire and drive advancement and transformation of the overall industry.

About TCL CSOT

TCL CSOT (TCL China Star Optoelectronics Technology), established in 2009, is a company committed to developing new technologies and innovations in semiconductor display industry. TCL CSOT focused on promoting the development of next-generation display technologies such as Mini LED, Micro LED, OLED, and inkjet-printed OLED to lead the future technology trend. The company business includes large area display, small medium display and touch modules, interactive white board, video wall, automotive displays, and gaming monitors, which contributes to the core competence of TCL CSOT in the global panel industry. In the future, TCL CSOT will keep devoting to technology innovation and providing high-end products for customers, and focusing on enhancing company competitiveness and leadership in the semiconductor display industry.

