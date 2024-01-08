TCL Elevates its Ecosystem of Products with New, Cutting Edge Innovations at CES 2024

Leading Electronics Brand Upgrades its Television, Mobile and Appliance Categories

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TCL ®, one of the world's best-selling consumer electronics brands and leading technology companies, today announced a suite of new products across major categories in North America at the 2024 International Consumer Electronics Show (CES). Revealing innovative feature-packed TVs, sound bars and mobile devices to inspire greatness and deliver more meaningful experiences, TCL is once again pushing the envelope with its latest product introductions.

"Coming out of such a strong 2023 has TCL excited to up the ante this year as we prepare to launch more innovation, including the world's largest Mini LED TV at a jaw-dropping 115" screen size. Going bigger is just one of the ways we continue to strive to be the best-selling TV brand in the U.S. We will also deliver much better quality, technology, and value for our users thanks to our vertical integration strengths," said Mark Zhang, President, TCL North America. "In order to turn one of the world's largest TV manufacturers into America's preferred consumer electronics brand, we will also continue to invest our resources beyond televisions so TCL's audio, mobile and home appliance categories become just as successful."

TCL Television

Known for offering the best combination of quality, technology, and value, in 2024 TCL will raise the bar in TV technology. At the top of the TCL Q Class will be the new QM7 and QM8 QD Mini LED models. These sets are premium Mini LED utilizing high-zone local dimming and incorporating advanced TCL backlight and processing technologies. The flagship QM8 level will also add a new mega-size 115" model, which will be the world's largest QD Mini LED TV. In addition, TCL will expand its 98" QLED TV offering with three new models at the Q6, QM7 and QM8 levels.

In S Class, TCL will introduce the new S5. This best-in-class 4K UHD level will offer up to 25% more brightness and for the first time at the S Class level, will incorporate the TCL AIPQ Processor to ensure the bright images are also sharp and clear.

For 2024, TCL TV has moved to the next level in Mini LED backlight technology with QD Mini LED, enhanced QLED Color, three levels of TCL AIPQ Processing including in S Class, built-in Multi-Channel TV sound, new features such as Enhanced Dialog Mode for easy listening, improved FullView 360 cosmetic design, which is enhanced from the front, side and rear, and expanded larger sizes including the mega-size 115" screen.

TCL Audio

To complement its new TVs, TCL will take sound to all new heights by introducing a full line of Dolby Atmos sound bars. TCL's Q Class sound bars complete a high quality home theater. In 2024, the Q75H and Q85H models will include Ray-Danz acoustic wave-guide reflectors for a super wide sound stage. The Q75H is a 5.1.2 sound bar that includes built-in Dolby Atmos up firing speakers, and built-in side surround speakers, for premium surround sound. The Q85H is a 7.1.4 sound bar that adds wireless rear speakers which incorporate rear Dolby Atmos up firing drivers, for truly enveloping sound.

S Class sound bars include the S45H and S55H models, which are upgraded with Dolby Atmos, Auto Room Calibration, TV as Center Channel Mode, and a beautiful new cosmetic design. The S45H model includes a Built-in Bass Reflex Port for enhanced bass without a separate subwoofer, while the S55H adds a Wireless Subwoofer for room filling sound.

TCL Mobile

A leader in display technology across feature-rich smartphones, tablets, and connected devices, TCL also announced at CES 2024 its latest advancements aimed at making technology more human and 5G more accessible. Most notable was the debut of TCL NXTPAPER 3.0, the latest generation of TCL's pioneering display technology. TCL expanded its tablet portfolio and demonstrated the 50 Series of smartphones, affirming its commitment to democratize 5G and underscoring TCL's relentless dedication to developing technology that smoothly integrates into our everyday lives.

The TCL NXTPAPER 14 Pro and TAB 10 NXTPAPER 5G tablets, for the U.S. market, are a testament to TCL's focus on the integration of innovative technology, user-centric design, and digital well-being.

The brand-new TCL 50 Series marks TCL's fifth generation of smartphones, bringing an array of distinctive models, from 5G devices to an extended selection of NXTPAPER smartphones. Equipped with dual speakers and larger screens, there is a model to meet the needs of any user. The series showcases innovations such as an e-reader mode for book enthusiasts and super-fast 5G connectivity for users always on the move. Each model in the series is designed to provide seamless entertainment, efficient productivity, and comfortable user experience. With the TCL 50 series, every user can find a smartphone that perfectly matches their lifestyle. The series leads off with five models dedicated for the U.S. market: TCL 50 XL NXTPAPER 5G, TCL 50 XE NXTPAPER 5G, TCL 50 XL 5G, TCL 50 XE 5G, and TCL 50 LE.

In addition to the remarkable new phones and tablets, TCL's subsidiary RayNeo announced the RayNeo X2 Lite. This builds on the groundbreaking full-color binocular, wave guided OLED displays of the previous generation, but is the first manufacturer to add the power of the Snapdragon AR1 processor platform. The lighter and more stylish design also means they can be worn for longer, in real-world conditions.

TCL Home Appliances

A global leader in appliances, TCL offers a wide range of home products in North America and will continue to build out the category with innovative solutions. From home comfort products such as robot vacuums that allow almost entirely hands-free cleaning and smart air conditioning that cools surroundings to a more comfortable temperature, to advanced air purifiers that freshen the air and dehumidifiers that remove moisture to improve home health, TCL will expand its appliance offerings with exciting new additions to meet the demand for high quality home solutions.

With smart products in every category, like refrigeration that provides performance and preservation in a beautiful package, users can enjoy the TCL Home Experience by connecting TCL devices with the TCL Home App and TCL Home Console. The TCL Home App allows device control using just a smartphone while the TCL Home Console is a unique way to control TCL smart devices through a TCL TV.

To learn more about TCL and its products, please visit booth #18708 in the Las Vegas Convention Center Central Hall at the 2024 Consumer Electronics Show, January 9-12, or visit go.tcl.com/ces .

