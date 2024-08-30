TCL Exhibits Premium Line of Products at CEDIA for the First Time

Leading Electronics Brand to Showcase its Award-Winning Televisions with Advanced Innovations, up to 115" Screen Size, and Custom Install Capability

DENVER, Aug. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TCL ®, one of the world's best-selling consumer electronics brands and leading technology companies, today announced its first-ever participation at the upcoming Custom Electronics Design and Installation Association (CEDIA) Show. TCL's exhibit will feature the brand's new suite of home theater products including the world's largest 115" QD-Mini LED TV and the world's thinnest "All-In-One" NXTFRAME TVs. Revealing innovative feature-packed televisions, TCL will also be demonstrating new custom install capability during CEDIA 2024, Sept. 5–7 at the convention center in Denver, CO.

"TCL has just introduced premium 'QD-Mini LED', incorporating specially developed optics and advanced AI processing that makes it the ultimate choice for the discerning viewer. Our flagship model is the stunning 115", which in addition to being the world's largest QD-Mini LED TV, is now the must-have centerpiece for anyone interested in building or upgrading to the ultimate home theater," said Scott Ramirez, VP, Product Marketing and Development, TCL. "TCL is also debuting the world's thinnest 'All-in-One' NXTFRAME TV. These amazing lifestyle TVs are a seamless blend of high-performance technology and elegant design that will turn any home space into a masterpiece. Visit our booth at CEDIA to see these groundbreaking models and the rest of our award-winning 2024 lineup that has the industry taking notice!"

TCL QD-Mini LED TVs

Known for offering the best combination of quality, technology, and value, TCL has raised the bar in the TV industry this year by taking Mini LED backlight technology to the next level with QD-Mini LED, making it the ultimate choice for a premium solution. Delivering best-in-class QD-Mini LED displays are TCL's new QM7 and QM8 models. These QD-Mini LED sets utilize high-zone local dimming and incorporate advanced TCL backlight and processing technologies. The flagship QM8 level also includes the massive 115" model, which is the world's largest QD-Mini LED TV.

With major investments in big screen LCD and Mini LED development and production, vertical integration gives TCL the advantage to redefine home entertainment with ultra-large, feature-rich televisions. TCL is leading the industry with 98" TV offerings that can satisfy virtually any cinephile or sports enthusiast in the family room, the 115" QM89 is TCL's top-of-the-line QD-Mini LED TV for those looking to create or upgrade their theater room with an elevated viewing experience. The new Q Class ultimate home theater incorporates an incredible 20,000 dimming zones, precisely controlled by TCL's most powerful AiPQ ULTRA Processor. This advanced processor brings more horsepower for unmatched picture performance – stunning, life-like imagery across a grand, vibrant screen. Pairing its massive screen size with impressive sound, TCL adds a new Onkyo 6.2.2 channel speaker system for high-end audio capabilities.

Enhancing the home entertainment experience, TCL's Q Class has already garnered several industry accolades and praise from top-tier media outlets including Digital Trends (Editor's Choice), AVS Forum (Top Choice), TechRadar (Recommends) and Home Theater Review (Highly Recommended), among others.

TCL NXTFRAME TVs

In another industry first for TCL, its newest series delivers the world's thinnest "All-In-One" NXTFRAME TVs with an ultra-slim design that is just 1.1" deep (1.2" on the 85" version) and a built-in chassis that allows for simple installation without requiring an external box. The NXTFRAME TV features an off-white frame and comes with a light wood colored magnetic frame. The included Flush Wall Mount allows NXTFRAME to blend seamlessly into any home décor for a sleek, elegant look. Driven by its skilled in-house development and vast expertise in display engineering, TCL adds a highly matte anti-reflective screen for true wall art appearance that perfectly showcases the complimentary Art Library, AI Art capability, multiple matte options, and personal photo gallery mode. The Art Library and AI Art effortlessly transform living rooms into personal studios, while TCL's powerful AiPQ Processor intelligently optimizes color, contrast, clarity, and motion to enhance works of art.

NXTFRAME is the brand's most flexible QLED model for those focusing on lifestyle and looking to create an elevated gallery setting in their living room. TCL and Bang & Olufsen have also entered into a long-term licensing partnership to bring "Audio by Bang & Olufsen" to TCL's premium and high-end series – the NXTFRAME Pro. The TCL A300 Pro NXTFRAME TV is an integrated system that comes with a matching wireless 3.1.2 sound bar and subwoofer co-engineered by TCL and Bang & Olufsen's acoustic teams to create a premium audio-visual experience. In addition to Bang & Olufsen's world-renowned audio tuning and sound design, the new product will feature Bang & Olufsen's BeoSonic, a proprietary digital interface, which allows customers to seamlessly customize and refine their sound experience.

To learn more about TCL and its products, please visit booth #4139 in the Denver Convention Center at the 2024 CEDIA Show, September 5-7, or visit www.tcl.com.

