TCL Extends Agreement As The Official Smart Television Partner Of The Ellen DeGeneres Show

CORONA, Calif., Sept. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- TCL®, one of the world's largest and America's fastest-growing television brand, today announced it has once again extended its sponsorship as the Official TV of The Ellen DeGeneres Show. For a sixth consecutive season, their partnership includes audience giveaways of the award-winning TCL® Roku TV™, as well as individual promotions and activations across The Ellen DeGeneres Show's digital, social media channels and ellentube.com. The Ellen DeGeneres Show premiered Season 17, gifting the audience with 65" 4K HDR TCL Roku TVs.

"TCL is thrilled to team up with The Ellen DeGeneres Show and allow her fans a chance to get to know the TCL brand and TCL's Roku TVs for the sixth straight season. With stunning picture quality and endless streaming content, our televisions are the perfect way to watch the show every day of the week," said Chris Larson, senior vice president, TCL. "We bring a premium viewing experience into living rooms nationwide through our award-winning TCL TVs so a hit talk show that delivers award-winning entertainment to homes across America is the perfect fit for our brand."

TCL entered North America with its award-winning TCL Roku TV models five years ago, changing the consumer electronics industry with its explosive success and solidifying the company as a leader in the smart TV space. The TCL Roku TV lineup has been awarded industry accolades from top product reviewers, helped facilitate the cord-cutting movement and provided a premium smart television experience unlike any other. TCL Roku TV customers have access to America's #1 TV streaming platform where they can easily access 500,000+ movies, shows and more across both free and paid channels.

Recently, TCL announced its most powerful television lineup since its introduction to the North American market. The 2019 portfolio continues to raise the bar for home entertainment solutions, delivering pure and rich colors in a variety of screen sizes. Throughout the show's new season, TCL will be giving away 65" smart TVs that offer crisp 4K HDR picture performance for precise clarity and detail.

"As America's fastest-growing TV brand and one of the world's best-selling electronics brands, we can attribute that incredible growth to TCL's innovative products, vertical integration and longstanding partnerships like our collaboration with The Ellen DeGeneres Show so we look forward to another exciting season together," said Larson. "Helping us win the hearts of so many consumers has been critical to our success in securing the #2 market position just five years after teaming up and has also led to our successful expansion into other categories. We've added high quality sound bars and headphones to the TCL portfolio and trust that The Ellen DeGeneres Show's enthusiastic fan base will embrace these new offerings as well."

For more information on TCL please visit http://www.tclusa.com/ or follow TCL on Twitter (@TCL_USA), Instagram (TCL_USA) and Facebook (@TCLUSA).

About TCL

Already one of the world's best-selling consumer electronics brands, TCL is now the fastest-growing TV brand in North America. TCL (The Creative Life) was founded more than 35 years ago and prides itself on delivering high quality products featuring stylish design and the latest technology. With extensive manufacturing expertise, a vertically integrated supply chain, and state-of-the-art panel factory, TCL offers innovative televisions, including the award-winning TCL® Roku TV™.

TCL is a registered trademark of TCL Corporation.

Roku is a registered trademark and Roku TV is a trademark of Roku, Inc. in the U.S. and in other countries.

SOURCE TCL

Related Links

http://www.tclusa.com

