TCL Highlights Commitments to Sustainability and Community Engagement with Debut Campaign Exhibits at IFA 2023

BERLIN, Sept. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TCL, a leading global intelligent technology company, is shining a spotlight on its global #TCLGreen and #TCLforHer campaigns through unique, interactive exhibits at IFA 2023, the world's largest consumer electronics and home appliances trade show, highlighting its continuous efforts to foster sustainable practices and highlight greatness within the community.

"TCL believes in the power of technology in driving social change and building a more sustainable and equal future," said Yuki Wei, Vice President of TCL Technology and Chairman of the TCL Charity Foundation. "For years, we have been inspiring greatness with our innovative technology, strategic partnerships and far-reaching community initiatives. This year marks a major milestone as we present #TCLGreen and #TCLforHer at IFA for the first time, showcasing to customers and partners TCL's active role in leveraging technology for good."

Multi-element #TCLGreen and #TCLforHer exhibit presents an immersive experience

Under the theme "Inspire the Future", TCL is employing diverse and creative elements in its booth design to reflect the company's vision and inform visitors about the two global campaigns through an elevated audiovisual experience.

The #TCLGreen exhibit combines video, sound and light to create a fully immersive space for visitors to step into. Central to this is the virtual display of the award-winning TCLGreen sculpture co-created by TCL and renowned artist Kevin Chu. Made of upcycled and discarded electronic circuit boards supplied by TCL, the ground-breaking installation illustrates TCL's ESG story and the key challenge of product electronics recycling in a creative manner. Following the July announcement of TCL's Carbon Neutrality Whitepaper, the exhibit also showcases the company's public pledge and action plan to achieve carbon peaking by 2030 and carbon neutrality in operation by 2050.

On the other hand, the #TCLforHer exhibit displays videos and collaterals from past initiatives aimed at encouraging girls and women to break boundaries and redefine greatness. Visitors can take home with them a piece of memory from the event by creating personalized photos with #TCLforHer design elements. Through the experience, TCL hopes to inspire more women to unleash their potential.

TCL continues to contribute to sustainability and community engagement

Over the years, TCL has been utilizing its global network and strength in innovation to drive change in sustainability and community engagement. Launched in 2022, #TCLGreen sets out to support a more sustainable planet for all by putting sustainability at the core of TCL's business. As of last year, TCL Technology has invested a total of USD 1.04 billion in environmental protection.

Today, TCL has put in place a comprehensive sustainability process covering manufacturing, products, industries, industry chain, as well as values and culture. Through continuous efforts, TCL Technology saved 229.53 million tons of water, while recycling 54.64 million tons of water resources and 81,865 tons of waste in 2022 alone.

Another major campaign, #TCLforHer, was launched in 2021 to encourage personal development of women worldwide and help create a self-sustaining inspirational ecosystem. Last month, during one of the largest women's sporting events of the year, TCL introduced #OurBeautifulGame, an integrated creative marketing initiative that celebrates women who are forging new standards and creating new rules in the beautiful game of football. Similarly, as a FIBA Global Partner, TCL supported "Her World, Her Rules" in promoting women's and girls' basketball. Besides sports, TCL notably assisted close to 1,000 promising young women from underprivileged families in their high school and tertiary studies.

Aligned with its vision to Inspire Greatness, TCL also brings to this year's event its extensive product portfolio ranging from consumer electronics to advanced display technology to inspire greater day-to-day living. During IFA 2023, visitors are welcome to discover first-hand TCL's path of sustainable development and commitments to community engagement, along with its latest technologies and innovations, by visiting the #TCLGreen and #TCLforHer exhibit in Hall 21A at Messe Berlin.

