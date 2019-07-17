TCL Hosts Exclusive Events During Comic-Con 2019 in its All-New San Diego Chinese Theatre

CORONA, Calif., July 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- TCL ® , one of the world's largest and best-selling consumer electronics brands, today announced that it will be hosting several exclusive activations during the 50th anniversary for Comic-Con, the largest comics convention of its kind world-wide. Teaming up with entertainment media mavens including KROQ's Kevin & Bean Show, Polygon and Retro Replay, TCL's Comic-Con events lineup will take place in San Diego on Thursday, July 18 and Friday, July 19 at Theatre Box, home to the all-new TCL Chinese Theatre and just minutes away from the convention center.

"With our award-winning TVs, TCL brings comic fans, gamers and movie lovers a more immersive experience through the stunning picture quality and powerful performance of our products," said Chris Larson, Senior Vice President, TCL. "Comic-Con is the perfect platform for us to show our commitment to entertainment and deliver a unique experience for attendees. Not only with our premium televisions but also with this new, luxury facility. The legendary TCL Chinese Theatre, known for its rich 90-year history as a Hollywood movie palace, recently opened a second location in San Diego and we're excited to host our first Comic-Con events here alongside our amazing partners."

During the first two days of the convention, each morning TCL will present "The Kevin & Bean Show Live from Comic-Con" featuring special guests and celebrity interviews. One of the most popular radio morning shows in Los Angeles, Kevin & Bean broadcasts on alternative rock-format station KROQ-FM as well as a daily podcast. Hosted by Kevin Ryder and Gene "Bean" Baxter, The Kevin & Bean Show will broadcast live from the Theatre Box starting tomorrow, Thursday from 6:00-10:00 am PT, and will repeat on Friday at the same time. Fans of the show can listen in for a chance to win TCL's critically acclaimed 6-Series TV and TCL's new Alto 7+ Sound Bar all week, while fans already attending the convention can score a seat in the live audience.

On Friday, the TCL Chinese Theatre will house a series of live podcasts and panels as TCL teams up with Polygon, Vox Media's next-generation entertainment network, to bring programming to life during pop culture's biggest fan event. At 11:00 am PT, Retro Replay will descend upon Comic-Con with a special live show presented by TCL. A comedy gaming and talk show featuring renowned actors and modern-day industry icons Nolan North and Troy Baker, "Retro Replay: Live! What Is Going Happen?!" will be a unique podcast experience. Fans will be able to watch a behind-the-scenes and uncut look at Retro Replay with surprise special guests, audience participation and more.

Following their live show, Troy and Nolan will participate in a Communities and Games panel presented by TCL at 1:00 pm PT. Moderated by Polygon's Senior Video Producer, Simone de Rochefort, Rooster Teeth's Funhaus (Alanah Pearce) and Retro Replay (Nolan North and Troy Baker) will share insights about the role these communities play and what it takes to be more inclusive as games continue to reach new audiences online.

Known for illuminating the world of entertainment through the lens of those who grew up playing video games, reading comics, and obsessed with internet culture, Polygon will grace fans with two live sessions. At the first session, TCL and Polygon bring together Genndy Tartakovsky - creator of Dexter's Laboratory, Samurai Jack and Star Wars: Clone Wars - with Polygon's Managing Editor Chelsea Stark for a special live conversation at 4:00 pm PT. The two will look back at Genndy's iconic work through the years and forward to the highly anticipated upcoming series Genndy Tartakovsky's Primal on Adult Swim.

The second session made possible by TCL and Polygon on Friday evening will feature Rebecca Sugar, creator of the popular Cartoon Network series Steven Universe. Sugar also worked on Adventure Time. The session will be hosted by Polygon's Comics Editor Susana Polo at 6:00 pm PT.

"Fans of comics, TV, film and fandom at large descend on San Diego each year to form a deeper bond with the storytelling they love," said Polygon's Senior Entertainment Editor Matt Patches. "But as the traditional comic convention panel grows to the size of an arena concert, it's obvious there's room to put the artists on a taller pedestal and engage audiences with a more meaningful experience. Our space at the TCL Chinese Theatre allows fans to break from that noise and have a closer conversation with creators and other fans."

After a full day of programming, TCL and Polygon will host the Multiplayer Party on the rooftop of Theatre Box at 8:00 pm PT on Friday. TCL's latest 4K HDR TVs will be prominently featured throughout the venue for an engaging experience, including gaming stations where fans can try their hand at the latest titles from Polygon's Essentials party game list. In addition to music, drinks, and food, party-goers will be able to play games with the Polygon editorial team, including Senior Entertainment Editor, Matt Patches; Comics Editor, Susana Polo; Managing Editor, Chelsea Stark; and Senior Video Producer, Simone de Rochefort. The Multiplayer Party will also be co-hosted by, actor and maker of things, Janina Gavankar. Janina is playing a lead role in the upcoming Warner Bros. film, Torrance, and is also known for playing Iden Versio in EA's Star Wars: Battlefront II.

Elevating the home entertainment experience, TCL's 6-Series has been praised for its impressive gaming performance and has already garnered industry accolades from top-tier media outlets including CNET (Editor's Choice), Digital Trends (Editor's Choice), New York Times' The Wirecutter (Best TV), PC Magazine (Editor's Choice), USA Today's Reviewed.com (Editor's Choice), and Tom's Guide (Editor's Choice) among others. TCL's 6-Series strengthens its reputation for picture performance with advanced technology including Dolby Vision™ HDR and in addition to its innovative design aesthetic, this premium model boasts the Roku® OS, which is simple to set up and allows easy access to more than 5,000 streaming channels with 500,000+ movies and TV episodes.

