TCL Introduces Its First Portable Entertainment Experience - Projector A1

Top-Selling TV Brand Invites You to Take Big Screen Viewing Anywhere You Go

IRVINE, Calif., Nov. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TCL ®, one of the world's best-selling and leading consumer electronics companies, today launched its first entry into the mobile projector category. Designed for both indoor and outdoor use, the TCL Projector A1 delivers the same high-quality visual experience consumers have come to expect from TCL, in a compact and versatile package that can turn almost any wall into a stunning cinema.

"Our amazing ultra large TVs offer the best solution for fixed screen entertainment but we recognize the different needs of consumers, so TCL is dedicated to bringing that superior viewing experience in new ways," said Chris Hamdorf, Executive Vice President of Sales and Marketing, TCL. "Projector A1 is the perfect extension to our lineup as it meets consumers in the places they want to watch, no matter where that is. It represents the convergence of TCL's innovative technology, combining reliable Wi-Fi and streaming entertainment with award-winning visual and audio capabilities."

Entertainment Marvel for Anyone, Anywhere, with a Little Help from Google

The TCL Projector A1 features 360 ISO Lumen brightness and Full HD 1080p resolution, with an auto-adjustable focus to deliver an immersive experience to screen sizes from 45-inches to a massive 120-inches. With more than 40 years of display calibration expertise, TCL ensures true-to-life colors and sharp image quality, enhancing everything from skin tones to shadow details. Its advanced screen adaptation technology ensures that focus and keystone are automatically adjusted for optimal viewing – transforming any space into a theater for a cozy movie night or dynamic online meeting.

Projector A1's advanced audio system houses two independent 8W speakers that wrap viewers in sound, while integrated Dolby Audio processing ensures they are hearing exactly what the content creators intended. It can also be used as a premium Bluetooth speaker by simply switching modes and can create the perfect atmosphere for any occasion with an accompanying light show.

The TCL Projector A1 not only delivers stunning visual and audio experiences, but also brings users the entertainment they love, with a little help from Google. Google TV™ brings movies, shows, live TV and more from across the users' apps and subscriptions so they're in one place. Users can get curated recommendations and use Google's powerful search to find shows across 10,000+ apps or to browse 800+ free live TV channels and thousands of free movies. And with personalized profiles, everyone's experience is customized for them.

Plus, with Google Assistant, users can use their voice to find shows, play music, control smart home devices, and more. Users can ask Google Assistant to quickly search across all their apps to find the show they're looking for, including live TV and YouTube, give them personalized recommendations for what to watch next, and share the latest sports scores or control their smart home devices.

The TCL Projector A1 utilizes a simple, elegant, and portable design. The innovative VersaGrip handle doubles as a stand to provide easy transport and versatile placement - pull up for easy carrying or push down to adjust the projector angle for optimal viewing. This design ensures that high-quality entertainment is always within reach, making the A1 perfect for both indoor and outdoor viewing.

Continuing to provide the best combination of quality, technology and value, TCL's new Projector A1 is now available for $499 MSRP.

About TCL TCL Electronics specializes in the research, development and manufacturing of consumer electronics including TVs, mobile phones, audio devices, smart home products and appliances. Combining thoughtful design and innovative technology to inspire greatness, our lineup delivers must-have features and meaningful experiences. As one of the world's largest consumer electronics brands, our vertically integrated supply chain, and state-of-the-art display panel factory help TCL deliver innovation for all.

For additional product information, please visit www.tcl.com for the full portfolio.

TCL is a registered trademark of TCL Corporation. All other trademarks used herein are the property of their respective owners.

Google TV is the name of this device's software experience and a trademark of Google LLC. Google and YouTube are trademarks of Google LLC.

SOURCE TCL North America