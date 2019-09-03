TCL Kicks Off New Football Season with QLED Quarterback Challenge

CORONA, Calif., Sept. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- TCL®, one of the world's largest and best-selling consumer electronics brands, today announced it will be giving away the all-new 6-Series QLED 4K TV each week of the 2019 football season with one grand prize winner scoring the ultimate party for The Big Game, complete with a premium home theater set up. TCL's QLED Quarterback Challenge will feature weekly videos from reporter, broadcaster and all-around fantasy football guru, Field Yates.

Starting today, fans who visit www.QLEDQBChallenge.com can input the quarterback who they believe will accumulate the most fantasy points that week – whoever picks the correct quarterback will be entered to win a 55" 6-Series QLED TCL Roku TV™. Each week there will be three optional ways to enter via TCL's social media channels*, for an increased chance of winning. Additionally, those who selected the winning quarterback will be entered to win the grand prize, for a total of 17 entries per person. Fantasy football expert Field Yates will be helping fans win by posting a new video discussing his quarterback picks every week.

"TCL TVs are perfect for catching all the football action this season, and with select games now being streamed in 4K, our new QLED 6-Series will deliver a stunning picture for every snap and every down," said Chris Larson, Senior Vice President, TCL. "We are excited to be working with Field again to give fans the best chance to make their viewing experience even better through the new TCL QLED Quarterback Challenge. With opportunities to enter each week, fans will have multiple chances to score an award-winning TCL TV or the grand prize - a party worthy of the biggest game of the year."

Since joining ESPN in 2012, Field Yates has established himself as an authority on all things football offering high level analysis, breaking news stories and fantasy football expertise across different platforms. Yates serves as an NFL Insider and fantasy football pundit appearing on NFL Live, SportsCenter, The Fantasy Show with Matthew Berry in addition to his role of host on ESPN Radio and the Fantasy Focus Football podcast.

"I'm pumped to be a part of the TCL QLED Quarterback Challenge and give fans a chance to upgrade their viewing experience with TCL's 6-Series TV every single week," said Field Yates. "It was great interacting with fantasy sports fans during TCL's 4K Football Challenge last year and I am looking forward to providing even more insight about the quarterbacks in the league this season."

Elevating the home entertainment experience, the 6-Series has already garnered industry accolades and praise from top-tier media outlets including CNET (Editor's Choice), Digital Trends (Editor's Choice), New York Times' The Wirecutter (Best TV), PC Magazine (Editor's Choice), USA Today's Reviewed.com (Editor's Choice), and Tom's Guide (Editor's Choice) among others. TCL's new 2019 6-Series builds on that impressive reputation for picture performance with the new FullView bezel-less design and advanced technology including, Quantum Dot (QLED), Auto Game Mode, Dolby Atmos™ audio, Dolby Vision™ HDR and increased Contrast Control Zones® along with an all-new AiPQ Engine™ for controlled and precise color reproduction. In addition to its innovative design aesthetic with a bold, brushed metal finish, TCL's new 6-Series boasts the latest version of the Roku® OS, which is simple to set up and incredibly easy to use. The inviting home screen displays all inputs and lets users choose from more than 5,000 streaming channels providing access to 500,000+ movies and TV episodes.

TCL's 4K HDR Roku TVs provide football fans with more options to catch all their favorite teams from home with special access to subscription services that provide out-of-market games, live and on-demand streaming through a cable or satellite provider, as well as free channels with sports highlights and live games for those without cable subscriptions. TCL TVs were designed with the cord cutter in mind, so they include a TV tuner and offer access to popular network TV and live sports in high definition over the air at no additional cost*.

