TCL Named the Official TV and Sound Bar Partner for the All-New Call of Duty®: Black Ops 6 Video Game

Leading Electronics Brand Brings 240 VRR Gaming and Suite of Advanced Features

to its Award-Winning Home Theater Lineup

IRVINE, Calif., Oct. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TCL®, one of the world's best-selling and leading consumer electronics companies, returns for its 6th year of partnership with best-selling video game franchise Call of Duty. Delivering on its commitment to the gaming community, TCL is extending its relationship with Activision as the Official TV & Sound Bar Partner of Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 to elevate the gameplay experience with high performance, big-screen home theater solutions.

Developers behind Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 set out to produce an immersive game experience and TCL's TVs and sound bars with advanced picture and audio bring that vision to life. Already a top choice among discerning gamers, TCL continues to push the boundaries in gaming by arming players with powerful unique features and certified gaming quality with AMD FreeSync™. TCL's new matching sound bars incorporate Dolby Atmos to add to the realism and impact, putting gamers in the middle of the on-screen action.

"Recognition of TCL's superior technology as a Call of Duty partner since 2018 is a badge of honor. From the beginning, we have focused on enhancing our TVs with innovative features that help create the best possible gaming experience," said Scott Ramirez, Vice President of Product Marketing and Development, TCL. "For TCL, it starts with key gaming capabilities such as fast response time, 144Hz VRR, Variable Refresh Rate (VRR) and Auto Low Latency Mode (ALLM). In 2024, TCL TVs take gaming capability to an all-new level with QD-Mini LED that ensures clear game detail in dark scenes, our amazing Game Accelerator 240 that provides up to 240 VRR capability for blistering fast gaming, and an advanced Game Bar that puts the gamer in full control. All of this is available in a wide range of TCL TV screen sizes up to an incredible 115-inches."

As every TCL TV is a gaming TV, TCL offers a gaming solution for virtually every player. For those looking for enhanced performance, TCL's Q Class TVs provide QLED Pro for richer, more accurate color, and the advanced QD-Mini LED series such as QM7 and QM8 provide incredibly deep contrast with amazing gray scale accuracy and unsurpassed dark area detail. Sound is also enhanced with features such as Dolby Atmos, DTS Virtual:X, and on some models, built-in subwoofers. As a leader and innovator in both LCD panels and Mini LED backlight technology, TCL clearly offers state-of-the-art big screen displays. However, TCL continues to provide options to suit every need with gaming functionality in screen sizes from 32" to the world's largest QD-Mini LED television at 115".

"Six years ago Call of Duty made the decision to work with TCL TVs. We're proud to continue expanding the partnership, adding TCL's sound bars to the fold last year, as we launch our highly anticipated title Call of Duty: Black Ops 6," said William Gahagan, Senior Director of Global Partnerships & Integrated Marketing, Activision. "Call of Duty immerses gamers in a completely different world and TCL helps bring that to life for the community with vibrant picture that's responsive and powerful audio."

TCL's Q Class TVs bring Call of Duty and other video games to life by letting gamers enjoy virtually every detail with incredible brightness and amazing visuals, even in a well-lit room for impactful gaming day or night, along with unmatched 4K clarity and real-time PQ optimization powered by TCL AIPQ Processors™. Worlds come alive as developers intended as QLED color and Dolby Vision IQ enhance cinematics found in Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 while TCL's Game Accelerator 240 unleashes up to blistering fast 240 VRR gaming for smooth, responsive gameplay - everything a gamer would want in a more immersive 98" or even 115" screen size. This lets users have the best experience in fast-action game modes like Black Ops 6 Multiplayer where victory hinges on split-second decisions. Additionally, HDMI 2.1 connectivity supports next-gen consoles, AMD FreeSync™ certification reduces or eliminates screen tearing and stuttering, and high zone local dimming adds incredible shadow detail, texture, and depth, to bring gamers deeper into the story. On game modes like Zombies, gameplay is more visceral as players look to fight off waves of undead enemies.

TCL's Q Class TV brings advanced audio processing out of the box, with up to 2.1.2 Channel audio systems tuned by Onkyo built-in. Add in native support for Dolby Atmos, and playing Black Ops 6 on TCL's sound bars allows gamers to take full advantage of object-based audio to position sounds in the game in a three-dimensional space around the player.

