TCL North America Furthers Its Allegiance to Emilio Nares Foundation

CORONA, Calif., June 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TCL®, one of the world's best-selling consumer electronics brands and leading technology companies, today announced that TCL North America will strengthen its commitment to the Emilio Nares Foundation (ENF), an organization that helps underserved families navigate their child's journey with cancer, as the title sponsor of ENF's second annual golf tournament in Orange County, CA - Golf4Hope. Through its TCL Cares initiative and in honor of National Cancer Survivor Month, TCL will once again raise funds in the weeks leading up to the Golf4Hope event on July 23rd at Strawberry Farms Golf Club.

Golf4Hope is ENF's annual golf tournament benefiting its "Ride With Emilio" program in Orange County, which provides free transportation to underserved families who have children diagnosed with cancer. The fundraiser, presented by TCL, will include golf, lunch, raffle prizes and a cocktail reception with proceeds supporting the foundation's flagship program to ensure that no child misses a cancer treatment due to a lack of transportation. Individual tickets are $350 while a foursome costs $1,400, and sponsorship opportunities are still available at www.golfhope.org.

"To support ENF in all the hard work they continue to do for these deserving families, the dedicated team of employees has taken our TCL Cares initiative to the next level. TCL North America, along with our business partners and personal contacts, raised more than $150,000 in last year's golf tournament to help ENF's mission to assist families through their difficult journey with childhood cancer. But, we won't stop there. This year, we're raising the bar even higher," said Chris Larson, Senior Vice President, TCL. "As a longtime supporter of ENF, Golf4Hope is another way for us to spread awareness and raise funds for this worthy cause. Our goal is simple – put in the same effort and energy that helped TCL become America's second-largest TV brand into giving back to the community, especially as we come off of such a challenging year."

The primary mission of ENF is to provide transportation for underserved families, ensuring that they can get to treatments and back home safely as a child with a compromised immune system takes tremendous risks using the public transportation options typically available to their families. "Ride With Emilio" has earned national recognition from President Barack Obama and was included in the 2011 U.S. Surgeon General's National Call to Action on Cancer Prevention and Survivorship report. Since then, ENF services have grown to include Emilio's Nutritional Snack Bags, Family Resource Centers, Creating for Hope: therapeutic knitting and sewing programs, as well as End of Life Child and Family Care. For more information on the foundation, please visit ENFHope.org.

"After expanding our services to the Orange County region, being the beneficiary of the annual Golf4Hope tournament is beyond valuable. During the pandemic, fundraising has been a huge challenge. With TCL elevating their support in sponsoring this event, we can both continue and improve the services we provide for local families navigating the hardships brought on by childhood cancer," said Karen Terra, President and CEO, Emilio Nares Foundation. "Richard and Diane Nares created ENF in 2003 to honor their son Emilio who lost his brave battle with cancer at age five. It has been amazing to see people step up to raise money for programs that aid a child's best chance of recovery as they fight the disease. With over 1 million miles traveled and more than 4,000 children transported to their medical treatments while serving Southern California, the foundation has seen great success, but our goal is to expand ENF's reach into other California hospitals and eventually nationwide."

Since 2014, the leaders at TCL North America committed to creating a high-performing culture that allows the company to have a successful business they can feel good about. TCL Cares is the "guiding hand," a simple set of rules that all decisions are filtered through:

#TCLcares for our users. It is our responsibility to add joy and simplification to their lives by innovating and advancing technology.

#TCLcares for our employees. It is our commitment to provide an environment that embraces diversity, excellence, learning, and laughter.

#TCLcares for the communities we serve. We are all one and we are committed to find ways to give back and make a positive impact.

#TCLcares for our environment. We have an obligation to minimize our footprint on the planet our users and employees call home.

