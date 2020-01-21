TCL North America Receives Gold-Tier Sustainability Award for Second Consecutive Year

CORONA, Calif., Jan. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- TCL ® , one of the world's best-selling consumer electronics brands and leading technology companies, was once again honored by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) for its significant contributions to sustainable electronics recycling solutions. For the second consecutive year, TCL North America was presented with the Gold-Tier Award in the EPA's Sustainable Materials Management (SMM) Electronics Challenge for the company's commitment to electronics recycling throughout the United States.

The EPA annually recognizes a select group of leaders in the electronics industry that rethink business as usual and work to create innovative and responsible solutions, awarding bronze, silver, and gold-tier honors under its SMM Electronics Challenge. At the recent 2020 Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas, Nevada, the EPA presented the top-level Gold-Tier award to TCL.

TCL has grown its electronics recycling goals each year to take a leading role in large and small communities across the country, drawing the attention of consumers and applause from the industry. The company's innovative sustainability activities, a key pillar of the TCL Cares program, enabled 100% of the electronics to go to certified recyclers in 2019.

"Receiving the EPA's Gold-Tier Award for the second consecutive year shines a spotlight on TCL's environmental leadership and sends a strong message that innovative products and sustainable solutions can work together," said Jonathan King, Vice President Corporate and Legal Affairs, TCL. "Our mission is to empower consumers with the latest technologies and experiences, while strengthening local communities with environmental sustainability programs that make a real difference. In 2020, we're taking our TCL Cares program to an even higher level by continuing to help underserved local communities with the recycling programs they deserve, while dedicating resources to substantially raising the level of consumer participation."

In 2019, TCL met its goal yet again to double recycling efforts year-over-year, while also increasing recycled TV packaging content and reducing package weight and materials. TCL recycled more than 12,000 tons of electronics using accredited recyclers holding industry-leading certifications, helping local communities keep these products from their landfills and playing a key role in the recovery of resources that contribute to a more circular economy.

In November, TCL kicked off its initiative to raise awareness for the accessibility of electronics recycling in local communities with its inaugural event at the Rose Bowl Stadium in Los Angeles and will be hosting other events across America in 2020. For additional information about TCL's efforts and to learn how to recycle in other communities, please visit www.tclusa.com/sustainability.

Since 2014, the leaders at TCL North America committed to creating a high-performing culture that allows the company to have a successful business they can feel good about. TCL Cares is the "guiding hand," a simple set of rules that all decisions are filtered through:

#TCLcares for our users. It is our responsibility to add joy and simplification to their lives by innovating and advancing technology.

#TCLcares for our employees. It is our commitment to provide an environment that embraces diversity, excellence, learning, and laughter.

#TCLcares for the communities we serve. We are all one and we are committed to find ways to give back and make a positive impact.

#TCLcares for our environment. We have an obligation to minimize our footprint on the planet our users and employees call home.

