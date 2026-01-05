TCL NXTPAPER 70 Pro, Android Smartphone Delivers All Day Eye Comfort, Featuring Modes Switching via the NXTPAPER Key

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TCL, a leader in display technology across feature-rich smartphones, tablets, and connected devices, today at the Consumer Electronics Show, announced TCL NXTPAPER 70 Pro, the latest smartphone in its NXTPAPER lineup. This further strengthens TCL's leadership in display innovation in the mobile industry. Building on four generations of NXTPAPER breakthroughs, this new NXTPAPER 4.0 device enables users to switch between different modes through a dedicated NXTPAPER key and delivers an all-day and all-scenario eye-friendly viewing experience to meet the growing demands of ubiquitous digital use.

TCL NXTPAPER 70 Pro Android Smartphone

Immersive Experience Through a Single Switch of the NXTPAPER Key

Since the introduction of the NXTPAPER 3.0 smartphones, the NXTPAPER Key has been a defining design feature of TCL's NXTPAPER devices. This dedicated key allows users to instantly switch between Color Paper Mode, Ink Paper Mode, and Max Ink Mode, delivering a paper-like viewing experience alongside the classic clarity of a color interface as well as a black-and-white interface.

When you want to settle into deeper focus, the dedicated NXTPAPER key instantly activates Max Ink Mode, transforming the paper-like display into a monochrome mode perfect for immersive and distraction-free reading. This specialized mode delivers remarkable endurance with seven days of reading and up to 26 days on standby. Max Ink Mode includes an extensive library of pre-installed books and AI reading tools like AI Outline, AI Q&A, AI Audiobook and AI Podcast for deeper insight. You can also seamlessly switch back to the full-color display for vibrant streaming and browsing whenever needed.

When paired with a low-latency and pressure-sensitive T-Pen stylus, the TCL NXTPAPER 70 Pro unlocks an authentic writing experience. Diverse AI handwriting input methods, including off-screen memo and AI-generated covers or bullet journals, turn the display into a canvas for endless inspiration. The device is thoughtfully designed to act as all-in-one device for work, play, and creativity.

All-Day Comfortable Viewing in Every Scenario

Certified by international authorities including TÜV1 and SGS2, TCL NXTPAPER 70 Pro delivers ultimate eye-comfort viewing experience. From the first notification at dawn to the final scroll at night, our eyes endlessly connect us to the world, at a cost. With screen time rising, people increasingly find themselves battling eye dryness, fatigue, and mental overload long before the day is over.

Just like the TCL NXTPAPER 60 Ultra, launched in September, this device delivers the key NXTPAPER benefits, including seven core eye-care technologies: natural light display, zero flickering, blue light purification, reflection-free and anti-glare viewing, dim-light eye protection, circadian screen comfort, and TruePaper Restoration technology.

Whether scrolling through social feeds on a morning commute or simply replying to messages in bright outdoor environments, glare and reflections often make screens hard to read. The TCL NXTPAPER 70 Pro combats glare and reflection in bright light or outdoors with a screen utilizing nano-matrix lithography and adaptive software. It ensures crystal-clear and true-to-life visual even under harsh lights with the industry's lowest specular reflection rate. No more struggling to read through content or constantly angling your phone, just a screen that stays effortlessly viewable and vividly sharp, wherever you are.

During prolonged indoor use, whether binge-watching your favorite series or reading for hours, harmful blue light can lead to persistent dryness and blurred vision. The TCL NXTPAPER 70 Pro uses blue light purification hardware technology to reduce harmful blue light to as low as 3.41%, significantly easing eye strain. Circular Polarized Light (CPL) mimics certain characteristics of natural light, delivering rich, vibrant visuals with professional-grade color accuracy (ΔE<1), while staying remarkably soothing to view.

As you unwind before bed, whether catching up on social media or watching one last video, a bright and flickering screen can be jarring and disruptive. The world's first SGS-certified Dim-Light Eye Protection and circadian screen comfort create a softer, strain-free experience for bedtime use. Brightness and color temperature adjust smoothly, all the way down to an ultra‑low 1‑nit minimum to ensure eye comfort to naturally align with both real-world lighting conditions and the body's own rhythm. Flicker is also eliminated at the hardware level through DC dimming, making late-night or pre-sleep use noticeably easier on the eyes.

Capture Moments, Create Masterpieces

The TCL NXTPAPER 70 Pro features a powerful 50MP 1.0um OIS (Optical Image Stabilizer) main camera that captures stunning detail and sharpness in every scenario, paired with a 32MP selfie camera that intelligently enhances your natural beauty while preserving authentic skin texture.

Powered by the TCL-developed MuseFilm imaging technology, it redefines photography by capturing the feeling within the frame, transforming fleeting moments into everlasting treasures, ensuring your memories are not only preserved, but also elevated with artistic emotion. The super night vision mode balances light and shadow and brightens the scene to reveal clear, vivid details even in darkness, turning night portraits into atmospheric and cinematic masterpieces. With upgraded motion capture, it combines OIS and EIS (Electronic Image Stabilization) dual stabilization and horizon lock, tackling the dynamic moments and fast-moving scenes with both remarkable precision and vitality. The CCD (Charge Coupled Device) classic filter injects film-like charm into every photo, featuring soft colors, warm tones, and the perfect nostalgic vibe.

AI Integration: Intelligence at Your Fingertips

With integrated AI tools that break down language barriers, boost productivity, empower creativity, and streamline your workflow, every interaction brings you closer to a simpler and intuitive world. Whether you're traveling, learning, or working across languages, the AI Smart Interpreter makes communication seamless. Get real-time subtitles for videos and lectures, use face-to-face translation to connect with locals abroad, or rely on simultaneous interpretation in meetings - all enhanced with optional TCL CrystalClip wireless earbuds for clear, immersive audio. For enhanced productivity and inspiration, Voice Memo automatically transcribes and summarizes recordings, while creative writing and text comprehension tools help you brainstorm, edit, and express ideas with ease. Google Gemini delivers instant answers through natural conversation and enables smart search through simple circling, highlighting, or scribbling directly on the screen without switching apps.

Reliable All-round Performance for Effortless Everyday Use

Powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 processor with 24GB RAM (8GB+16GB RAM Expansion) that supports seamless multitasking, it features an impressive storage of up to 512 GB for all your precious memories. The robust 5200mAh battery with 33W fast charging delivers all-day endurance, while IP68 water and dust resistance empowers worry-free exploration through every journey. For leisure time, the adjustable stand case enables hands-free convenience and perfect viewing angles.

Pricing and Availability

TCL NXTPAPER 70 Pro (256GB ROM, with bundled accessories): RRP €339

TCL NXTPAPER 70 Pro (512GB ROM, with bundled accessories): RRP €389

Optional accessories: Stand case with T-Pen

Availability: Starting from February across Europe, Asia-Pacific, North America, the Middle East & Africa, and Latin America

1. TCL NXTPAPER 70 Pro holds Flicker Free TÜV Certification. TÜV Rheinland is a neutral, independent third party that provides testing and inspection services based on legal requirements and other relevant performance benchmarks and standards.

2. TCL NXTPAPER 70 Pro holds Low Visual Fatigue A+2.1 SGS certification, Dim-Light Eye Protection SGS certification. SGS is a Swiss multinational company headquartered in Geneva, which provides inspection, verification, testing and certification services.

