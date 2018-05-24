TCL Partners with NBA All-Star Giannis Antetokounmpo

"As the fastest-growing television brand in the US that prides itself on high quality TVs offering powerful performance and endless entertainment, TCL is excited to work with one of the most powerful and entertaining young stars in the league," said Chris Larson, Senior Vice President, TCL. "Giannis shares our passion for excellence and allows us to further connect with sports fans. Our partnership couldn't have come at a better time, as we just released new 4K HDR TCL Roku TVs that offer an unmatched viewing experience for sports, with a stunning picture and the best smart TV platform for easy access to all the pro and college basketball games you're looking for."

The basketball phenom will help TCL deliver more engaging experiences to consumers through a high-profile marketing campaign which has just started running. Antetokounmpo will be featured in the national television advertising campaign 'Powerful Performance', directed by Hollywood filmmaker Matthew Mishory and shot by noted cinematographer Michael Marius Pessah. It features Giannis's trademark powerful dunk filmed in spectacular ultra-slow-motion (1000 frames a second) and graded in Dolby Vision, the HDR technology that powers Dolby's most advanced cinemas around the world and delivers greater brightness and contrast as well as a fuller palette of detailed colors. Owners of TCL TVs with Dolby Vision will be able to watch the extended version of the video this summer through the Dolby® Access channel, which features a collection of free, high-quality Dolby Vision HDR content. In addition to this video, the NBA star will be featured in wide-spread branding efforts. He joins an esteemed portfolio of athletes that TCL is also partnered with, including world renowned soccer player Neymar Jr., as well as football stars Jarvis Landry and Melvin Gordon.

At 6-11, but with the quickness and athleticism of a guard, Antetokounmpo has quickly emerged as one of the most powerful players in the league. A two-time NBA All-Star, he was named to the All-NBA Second Team and All-Defensive Second Team in 2017. As the Bucks' primary playmaker, he has led the team in almost every category - scoring, rebounding, assists, and steals - during the 2017-18 season. In the 2016–17 season, the Greek superstar became the first player in NBA history to finish a regular season in the top 20 in total points, rebounds, assists, steals and blocks. For the 2018 All-Star Game, Antetokounmpo received the most player votes (226), tied for the most media votes (99) and was second in fan voting (2,530,211).

"I'm excited to partner with an innovative company like TCL," said Antetokounmpo. "I've been incredibly impressed with the performance of their TVs – especially the new 6-Series that I have at home – and am glad that my fans are able to enjoy an experience this great when watching us play or streaming their favorite show, without needing to play in the NBA to be able to afford it."

Elevating the home entertainment experience, the 6-Series has already garnered industry accolades and praise from top-tier media outlets including CNET, Digital Trends, New York Times' The Wirecutter (Best TV), PC Magazine (Editor's Choice), USA Today's Reviewed.com (Editor's Choice), and Tom's Guide (Editor's Choice) among others. TCL's 6-Series is the successor to 2017's highly-lauded P6-Series and strengthens its reputation for picture performance with increased Contrast Control Zones™ as well as an innovative design aesthetic with a bold, brushed metal finish. The new 6-Series offers an exceptional viewing experience with Dolby Vision HDR along with vibrant wide color powered by TCL's NBP Photon™ technology, a new iPQ Engine™ for controlled and precise color reproduction, and HDR Pro Gamma for impactful HDR performance in any environment. The 6-Series comes equipped with a new Roku TV Voice Remote featuring enhanced voice control including the ability to search, switch inputs, tune to a local antenna broadcast channel, launch a streaming channel and more.

TCL's 4K HDR Roku TVs provide sports fans with more options to catch all their favorite teams from home with special access to subscription services that provide out-of-market games, live and on-demand streaming through a cable or satellite provider, as well as free channels with sports highlights and live games for those without cable subscriptions. In addition to the premium basketball lineup and content schedule, the award-winning TCL Roku TV boasts the Roku OS, which displays all inputs and lets users choose from more than 5,000 streaming channels providing access to 500,000+ movies and TV episodes.

For 2018, TCL offers four primary series of TVs in the US market with the premium 6-Series crowning the new lineup. All TCL TVs feature the Roku smart TV platform, but each series delivers a unique combination of design, features and performance. For additional product information please visit www.tclusa.com for the full portfolio and www.TCL6Series.com for the 6-Series. And for the latest on Antetokounmpo, follow him on social media - Instagram: @giannis_an34, Twitter: @giannis_34 and Facebook: @GreekFreakOfficial.

