TCL Partners With the Atlanta Falcons

Leading Electronics Brand Joins the Team as Smartphone Partner

IRVINE, Calif., Feb. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TCL ®, a pioneer in display technology and affordable, smart connected experiences, announced it has entered into a multi-year partnership with the Atlanta Falcons. This partnership allows TCL Mobile, a growing player in the smartphone market, to showcase its award-winning innovation and extraordinary value to the Atlanta Falcons' loyal fanbase.

TCL has become the Official Smartphone Partner of the Atlanta Falcons.

"TCL's mission is to unlock the performance of technology and connectivity for all consumers, and we are thrilled to partner with the Falcons to reach a whole new audience for our innovative devices," said Stefan Streit, CMO of TCL Mobile. "The state-of-the-art home base of Mercedes-Benz Stadium provides the perfect backdrop to display the latest in connectivity to fans of football and technology alike."

TCL signage and promotional material will be featured throughout Mercedes-Benz Stadium on game days, providing additional visibility for the brand and its products. The multi-year deal, beginning in March of 2023, also includes joint usage of logos, club name and related marks for the region surrounding Atlanta (within 75 miles), and social media collaboration during the season.

"We are excited to enter into a new partnership with TCL," said Debbie Slingerland, Director, Corporate Partnership Sales, AMB Sports and Entertainment. "We look forward to bringing together two brands that have a shared passion for new and innovative technology, as well as shining a light on what this growing mobile brand can bring to our fans."

This partnership represents the culmination of years of hard work and investment by TCL to develop the best display technology on the market, whether it be world-class large screen TVs or the vibrant pocket-size models in its growing lineup of smartphones. TCL's mobile products have received high marks from consumers and the media for providing must-have features at an affordable price, earning the brand Editor's Choice awards from many influential news outlets.

About TCL

TCL Electronics specializes in the research, development and manufacturing of consumer electronics including TVs, mobile phones, audio devices, smart home products and appliances. Combining thoughtful design and innovative technology to inspire greatness, our lineup delivers must-have features and meaningful experiences. As one of the world's largest consumer electronics brands, our vertically integrated supply chain, and state-of-the-art display panel factory help TCL deliver innovation for all.

For additional product information, please visit www.tcl.com for the full portfolio.

