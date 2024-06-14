TCL PV Tech to Showcase Latest Innovations at Intersolar Europe 2024

MUNICH, June 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TCL PV Tech, a leading innovator in the photovoltaic industry, is set to make a significant impact at this year's Intersolar Europe. With over 40 years of expertise in the home appliance industry, TCL will demonstrate its latest smart energy solutions, emphasizing its commitment to creating a cleaner, smarter, and more efficient living environment. Attendees can visit TCL at Stand B5.440 in Messe München.

Event Highlights:

TCL Smart Home Energy Solutions / TCL PV Tech copyright

1. TCL Smart Home Energy Solution Launch

On June 19 at 2 pm, TCL will unveil its comprehensive Smart Home Energy Solution, integrating TCL Branded modules, energy storage integrated with inverters, heat pumps, and EV chargers. This solution, managed through the TCL Home app, offers a holistic approach to renewable energy utilization, optimizing energy costs and promoting a low-carbon lifestyle.

2. Strategic Partnership with BNP Paribas Personal Finance and Consors Finanz

100 % subsidiary of the BNP Paribas Group, BNP Paribas Personal Finance is a major player in retail financing in Europe through its consumer credit activities. Consors Finanz, a brand of BNP Paribas, is one of the leading providers of consumer finance in Germany.

A key highlight on June 19 is the launch of Finance Solutions & Signing Ceremony with BNP Paribas Personal Finance as a part of a Pan-European deal and with Consors Finanz for a German-wide agreement. The partnership strengthens the relationship at the level of strategic cooperation and joint efforts to promote sustainable projects and contribute to the global low-carbon environmental protection cause.

The residential financial solutions are designed to offer tailored options for homeowners, providing the best cost-effective solutions, a user-friendly interface through TCL Home, and reliable services to benefit homeowners, installers, and channel distributors.

3. Launch of New PV Modules & TCL Home App

On June 20 at 11 am, TCL will introduce three new N-Type G12R+ TOPCon Cell and shingled 4.0 PV modules designed to maximize efficiency and energy output. These state-of-the-art modules represent TCL's continuous innovation in the solar energy sector.

Simultaneously on June 20, TCL will launch its new version of the TCL Home app, providing users with an integrated interface to monitor and manage home energy consumption effectively.

4. Commercial Energy Solutions Launch

On June 20 at 2 pm, TCL will present its Smart Commercial Energy Solutions in collaboration with Pinggao International and StarCharge. This session will focus on advanced energy solutions tailored for commercial applications, highlighting strategic partnerships aimed at expanding TCL's reach in the commercial sector.

Save the agenda in short and stay tuned for TCL's updates:

6/19, 2 PM : TCL Smart Home Energy Solution Launch & Financial Solution Joint Launch with BNP Paribas Personal Finance and Consors Finanz

: TCL Smart Home Energy Solution Launch & Financial Solution Joint Launch with BNP Paribas Personal Finance and Consors Finanz 6/20, 11 AM : Product Launch: 3 New PV Modules & TCL Home App

: Product Launch: 3 New PV Modules & TCL Home App 6/20, 2 PM : TCL Commercial Energy Solutions Joint Launch with Pinggao International & StarCharge

For more information, please visit TCL at Stand B5.440, Messe München.

About TCL PV Tech

TCL Photovoltaic Technology (TCL PV Tech) provides cutting-edge one-stop smart solar energy solutions for residential and commercial sectors. Leveraging TCL's decades of expertise in electronics and photovoltaic technology, we ensure clean, efficient, and reliable solar solutions. Our aim is to optimize benefits and enhance energy independence for our customers over the lifetime of the systems.

https://www.tcl.com/global/en/photovoltaic

About Consors Finanz

Consors Finanz is one of the leading providers of consumer loans in Germany. The company is a recognized financing specialist, particularly in the retail, e-commerce and automotive business. Its broad range of products and services is aimed at partners such as retail companies and brokers, for example for sales financing, as well as at end customers for consumer financing and debt restructuring. In addition, there are supplementary insurance and additional products which Consors Finanz offers with cooperation partners. Consors Finanz is a brand of the international BNP Paribas Group.

www.consorsfinanz.de

About Pinggao International

Pinggao Group International Engineering Co., Ltd. ("Pinggao International Engineering") was established in 2015. It evolved from the import and export department of Pinggao Group and relocated and registered in Zhengzhou in November 2015, becoming a wholly-owned subsidiary of Pinggao Group.

Pinggao International Engineering's core business is the export of grid and energy equipment and EPC (Engineering, Procurement, and Construction) contracting services.

Pinggao International Engineering has overseas offices in Spain, Poland, Pakistan, Laos, Malaysia and Ethiopia. Its export markets include over 70 countries, such as Italy, Spain, Brazil, Vietnam and Thailand. Its EPC projects are mainly located in India, Poland, Nepal, Laos, Pakistan, Cambodia, Ethiopia, Kyrgyzstan, Thailand and Greece, covering more than a third of the Belt and Road Initiative countries.

http://www.pinggaogroup.com/html/pinggaoen/gb/index.shtml

About StarCharge

Star Charge, a global leader in EV charging and microgrid solutions, operates in 20 countries with manufacturing facilities in the USA, Vietnam, and China. Committed to a sustainable future, Star Charge evolves its solutions through e-mobility innovations, aiming for a mobile and efficient energy network.

https://www.wbstar.com/

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2438263/TCL_Smart_Home_Energy_Solutions_TCL_PV_Tech.jpg