TCL Tips-Off College Basketball Tournament with The Final 4K Madness Giveaway

Beginning today until March 29, each week a winner will be randomly selected among fans who have entered at www.tclusa.com/final-4K-madness or through TCL's social media sites*. One 55-inch 4K TCL Roku TV™ with HDR will be given away each week, for a total of four winners.

"With out-of-the-box stunning picture, our award-winning TCL Roku TVs gives fans access to college basketball games and a perfect centerpiece to enjoy the tournament at home," said Chris Larson, Senior Vice President, TCL North America. "Everyone should have an opportunity to enjoy our lineup of popular TVs and the Final 4K Madness Giveaway is a fun and easy way for fans to win a viewing experience that's second to none."

TCL's 4K Roku TVs are packed with options for basketball fans to catch all their favorite college and pro teams from home with access to subscription services that provide out-of-market games, live and on-demand streaming through your cable or satellite provider, as well as free channels with sports highlights and live games for those without cable subscriptions. Remaining loyal to cord cutters, TCL TVs were designed to include a TV tuner and offer access to popular network TV and live sports in high definition over the air at no additional cost**.

In addition to the premium basketball lineup and content schedule, the award-winning 4K TCL Roku TV puts all your entertainment favorites in one place, allowing seamless access to over 500,000 movies and TV episodes, your cable box, gaming console, and other devices through a clean, intuitive interface in a sleek modern design.

Fans can enter the Final 4K Madness Giveaway throughout the month of March and winners will be announced on: Friday, March 8th; Friday, March 15th; Friday, March 22nd; and Friday, March 29th at 5:00pm PT.

For more information please visit www.tclusa.com/final-4K-madness or follow TCL on Twitter (@TCL_USA), Instagram (@TCL_USA) or Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/TCLUSA/).

About TCL

Already one of the world's best-selling consumer electronics brands, TCL is now the fastest-growing TV brand in America. TCL (The Creative Life) was founded more than 35 years ago and prides itself on delivering high-quality products featuring stylish designs and the latest technology. With extensive manufacturing expertise, a vertically integrated supply chain, and state-of-the-art panel factory, TCL offers innovative televisions, including the award-winning TCL® Roku TV™.

For additional product information please visit www.tclusa.com.

*TCL USA on Facebook and YouTube, TCL_USA on Instagram and Twitter, TCL Newsletter.

** Antenna for high-definition broadcast reception each sold separately.

TCL is a registered trademark of TCL Corporation.

Roku is a registered trademark and Roku TV is a trademark of Roku, Inc. in the U.S. and in other countries.

