TCL to Give Away up to $2.75M in Massive TVs this Football Season

IRVINE, Calif., Sept. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TCL ®, one of the world's best-selling and leading consumer electronics companies, is once again teaming up with sportscaster Charissa Thompson for a season-long program to elevate the gameday experience at home. With a successful career in both football and interior design, Thompson is a key TCL Brand Ambassador who will lead TCL's Season of More campaign. As the Official TV Partner of the NFL, TCL is potentially giving away up to $2.75 million in big screens from its portfolio, including the award-winning 98" and 115" models as well as the just-released NXTFRAME TVs. Last season, over $1 million in TCL TVs were awarded to lucky fans, and this year, the prize pot of big screen TVs is even larger.

As the Official TV Partner of the NFL, TCL is potentially giving away up to $2.75 million in big screens during its season-long program, Season of More.

Each week, there will be a specific in-game scenario and if it happens, TCL will give away its biggest TVs to fans who sign up and are randomly selected. Last season, there were multiple weeks where the winning outcome led to TCL giving away more than $1 million of 98" TVs, including a memorable Black Friday game where Jevon Holland returned an interception for a 99-yard touchdown. TCL's lineup of talent will announce each week's Season of More in-game scenario and consumers can enter once a week, every week of the season, starting today at go.tcl.com/seasonofmore. The program will also feature two $1 million giveaway opportunities during this season's second annual Black Friday game and the Wild Card playoff game.

"It's the Season of More for TCL – more big screens, more big games and more big talent as we bring Charissa back and add other NFL personalities to be a part of this season. Last year, we gave away over $1 million in TVs and we're hoping to top that this year," said Andy Thompson, Chief Marketing Officer, TCL. "Our TVs – especially our ultra large models – are the best way to watch the NFL so we're upping the ante by giving fans the opportunity to win the world's largest QD-Mini LED TV, TCL's 115" Q Class. We will also be adding our newest model, the world's thinnest 'All-In-One' NXTFRAME TV, into the prize mix for those who want the TV to blend in with their home décor once the game is over. Further proving our ability to provide the ultimate in-home gameday set up, we're excited to give consumers these amazing opportunities."

"It was so much fun partnering with TCL last season and I'm ready to take things to the next level with even bigger TVs for Season of More. I don't think you can top watching football on their 98" and 115" models – simply incredible," said Charissa Thompson. "What I really love is that TCL's TVs are not only getting bigger, they're also getting sleeker. The NXTFRAME is exactly what consumers who are passionate about interior design, like me, want because you can get that stadium feel but then appreciate beautiful artwork once the game ends. Can't wait to see how these matchups play out so we can upgrade living rooms and home theaters for fans all season long."

With major investments in big screen LCD and Mini LED development and production, vertical integration gives TCL the advantage to redefine home entertainment with ultra-large, feature-rich televisions. TCL is leading the industry with 98" TV offerings that can satisfy virtually any cinephile or sports enthusiast in the family room, while the 115" QM89 is TCL's top-of-the-line QD-Mini LED TV for those looking to create or upgrade their theater room with an elevated viewing experience. The new Q Class ultimate home theater incorporates an incredible 20,000 dimming zones, precisely controlled by TCL's most powerful AiPQ ULTRA Processor. This advanced processor brings more horsepower for unmatched picture performance – stunning, life-like imagery across a grand, vibrant screen. Pairing its massive screen size with impressive sound, TCL adds a new Onkyo 6.2.2 channel speaker system for high-end audio capabilities.

