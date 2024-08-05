TCL Unveils the Future of Digital Art for the Home - NXTFRAME TV

Leading Electronics Brand Transforms the Home Theater Experience with its

New Lifestyle TV and Partnership with Bang & Olufsen

IRVINE, Calif., Aug. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TCL ®, one of the world's best-selling and leading consumer electronics companies, today announced its first lifestyle television in North America – the NXTFRAME TV. The latest addition to its award-winning lineup, TCL's NXTFRAME TV is a premium product that brings advanced technology and modern style together with customizable artwork to provide a unique experience and value. This new series delivers the same powerful picture performance that the brand is known for, along with a collection of masterpieces, to create a stunning image whether the televisions are powered on or off. TCL and Bang & Olufsen have also entered into a long-term licensing partnership to bring "Audio by Bang & Olufsen" to TCL's premium and high-end series – the NXTFRAME Pro.

In another industry first for TCL, its newest series delivers the world's thinnest "All-In-One" NXTFRAME TVs with an ultra-slim design that is just 1.1" deep (1.2" on the 85" version) and a built-in chassis that allows for simple installation without requiring an external box. The NXTFRAME TV features an off-white frame and comes with a light wood colored magnetic frame. The included Flush Wall Mount allows NXTFRAME to blend seamlessly into any home décor for a sleek, elegant look. Driven by its skilled in-house development and vast expertise in display engineering, TCL adds a highly matte anti-reflective screen for true wall art appearance that perfectly showcases the complimentary Art Library, AI Art capability, multiple matte options, and personal photo gallery mode. The Art Library and AI Art effortlessly transform living rooms into personal studios, while TCL's powerful AiPQ Processor intelligently optimizes color, contrast, clarity, and motion to enhance works of art.

"TCL is an innovator in high quality display technology and is now reaffirming that leadership by introducing the world's thinnest 'All-in-One' NXTFRAME TV. We see a growing focus on home lifestyle, with consumers seeking out televisions that offer advanced picture quality, but also complement the aesthetic of their home," said Scott Ramirez, Vice President, Product Marketing and Development, TCL. "With its thin off-white bezel, included light wood magnetic frame, matte anti-glare screen, and flush mount wall bracket, TCL's NXTFRAME TV will accentuate virtually any home decor. Plus, TCL's advanced AiPQ Processor will help bring digital art to life. The addition of our Pro series, in partnership with B&O, takes NXTFRAME to an all-new level, matching beautiful audio with beautiful design."

While TCL offers a range of 4K Ultra HD TV models that can satisfy virtually any cinephile or sports enthusiast in the family, its NXTFRAME is the brand's most flexible QLED model for those focusing on lifestyle and looking to create an elevated gallery setting in their living room. A digital masterpiece that can display a rotation of artwork, from paintings and photographs to drawings and street art, the NXTFRAME TV features TCL's pre-loaded Art Library with adjustable matting styles for different sizes, finishes, and colors, several static and motion personal photo gallery options as well as a screen saver mode and background music capability. TCL's AI Art also unlocks unique works of art simply by answering a few questions to customize the options to curate a customized experience.

For more impactful and engaging visual experiences, the powerful NXTFRAME TV will feature Quantum Dot (QLED) wide color gamut technology to provide exceptionally vivid and lifelike picture performance. The stylish model boasts QLED PRO for more accurate color, and HDR ULTRA with Dolby Vision IQ for enhanced contrast, utilizing all the most advanced HDR formats. Its High Brightness+ LED Backlight produces brighter images for enhanced viewing in virtually any room environment.

Pairing its stunning screen with impressive sound, TCL adds Dolby Atmos, DTS:X and DTS Virtual:X, along with Enhanced Dialogue Mode, for a complete audio package that is both immersive and clear. The NXTFRAME Pro is an integrated system that comes with a matching wireless 3.1.2 sound bar and subwoofer co-engineered by TCL and Bang & Olufsen's acoustic teams to create a premium audio-visual experience. In addition to Bang & Olufsen's world-renowned audio tuning and sound design, the new product will feature Bang & Olufsen's BeoSonic, a proprietary digital interface, which allows customers to seamlessly customize and refine their sound experience.

TCL's NXTFRAME TV also meets the needs and high standards of gamers, sports enthusiasts, and action movie buffs with a 120Hz / 144Hz VRR panel refresh rate and Motion Rate 480 with MEMC combining multiple motion enhancement technologies for best-in-class motion clarity. In addition, Game Accelerator 240 with Auto Game Mode and AMD FreeSync Premium provide more responsive gameplay with up to blistering fast 240 VRR gaming designed to keep players at the top of any leaderboard.

Available exclusively for use with the NXTFRAME is TCL's Movable Floor Stand. The elegant easel-style design includes detachable wheels for easy placement anywhere in your home. The optional stand also features a handy tray for storage, cable management, and a rear decorative cover for a striking aesthetic, front or back.

Users can connect all their favorite devices through Bluetooth personal audio and three HDMI inputs including one eARC to easily sync audio and video sources. Fast Wi-Fi 5 performance enables high-speed internet connection for Google TV Smart OS with hands-free voice control and Apple AirPlay 2 as well as compatibility with Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, and Apple HomeKit.

The TCL NXTFRAME TV is now available in a 55" model (55A300W) at $1499.99 MSRP and a 65" model (65A300W) at $1999.99 MSRP. The 75" model (75A300W) for $2499.99 MSRP and 85" model (85A300W) for $3999.99 MSRP will be available in September. TCL's NXTFRAME Pro TV will be available in a 55" model (55A300WPRO) at $1999.99 MSRP, a 65" model (65A300WPRO) at $ 2699.99 MSRP, a 75" model (75A300WPRO) at $ 3499.99 MSRP and an 85" model (85A300WPRO) at $ 4999.99 MSRP next month as well. The NXTFRAME movable floor stand and matching table feet will be available at retail in September also, for $699.99 MSRP and $149.99 MSRP respectively.

About TCL

TCL empowers customers to enjoy more®. With a lineup of award-winning televisions, audio products, mobile devices, and appliances, TCL takes pride in delivering meaningful experiences by combining thoughtful design and the latest technology. As one of the world's largest consumer electronics brands, our extensive manufacturing expertise, a vertically integrated supply chain, and state-of-the-art panel factory, helps TCL deliver innovation for all. For additional product information, please visit www.tcl.com for the full portfolio.

About Bang & Olufsen

Bang & Olufsen is a luxury audio brand founded in 1925 in Struer, Denmark, by Peter Bang and Svend Olufsen whose devotion and vision remain the foundation for the company. For nearly a century, Bang & Olufsen has been pushing the boundaries of audio technology and the company continues to sit at the forefront of acoustic innovation.

Today, every Bang & Olufsen product is still characterized by the unique combination of beautiful sound, timeless design, and unrivalled craftsmanship. The company's innovative and progressive products are sold worldwide in Bang & Olufsen stores, on bang-olufsen.com and in select retailers. The company employs approximately 1000 people and operates in more than 70 markets. Bang & Olufsen's shares are listed on NASDAQ Copenhagen A/S.

