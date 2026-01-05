TCL Unveils X11L Series SQD-Mini LED TV at CES 2026, Delivering Ultimate Performance with an All-New Level of Accurate Color

With More Consistently Rich Accurate Color, Incredibly Deep Black Level, and Ultra-Thin Design, TCL Sets a New Standard for Premium TVs

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TCL ®, one of the world's best-selling consumer electronics brands, and leading manufacturer of display technology, today introduced its flagship TCL X11L SQD-Mini LED Series at the 2026 International Consumer Electronics Show (CES). Engineered for Ultimate Performance, the X11L Series combines new cutting-edge SQD-Mini LED display technology, premium audio technology, and elegant design, to deliver an unmatched home theater experience.

Ultimate Performance

The new X11L flagship series features TCL's new Deep Color System with Super Quantum Dots, the CSOT UltraColor Filter, and the advanced Color Purity Algorithm, achieving 100% of BT2020 color* with exceptional accuracy and consistency. It also features an enhanced Halo Control System with incredible levels of discrete dimming zones and peak brightness, delivering deeper blacks than ever before, brilliant specular highlights, fine shadow detail, and virtually no blooming, for Ultimate Performance.

"The industry has spent years debating which compromise is better: OLED's darkness or LED's brightness. The X11L ends that debate by harnessing 20,000 dimming zones and 10,000 peak nits to deliver both simultaneously," said Chris Hamdorf, EVP, TCL North America. "As the US TV industry's fastest growing TV brand, top selling Mini-LED brand, and the number one brand in XXL models (87-inch and above), TCL is now changing the game with new display innovation in our X11L. We didn't just move the goalpost; we built a whole new stadium."

A History of Leadership Continues

Since TCL entered the North American market, the brand has been at the forefront of display technology, paving the way for other players in the CE industry. TCL introduced the world's first big-screen QLED TV, the world's first Mini LED TV and just last year, its own Precise Dimming QD-Mini LED TV with the incredible Halo Control System. In 2026, starting with the X11L, TCL will set a new standard for premium television and lead the industry once again with its new "SQD-Mini LED" display technology. SQD-Mini LED offers more consistently accurate 100% of BT2020 color* but also reinvests in the product to give consumers more, adding more discrete dimming zones to achieve all-new levels of peak brightness, and deep black levels.

The New Ultimate Panel

At the heart of TCL's new SQD-Mini LED technology is the advanced CSOT WHVA 2.0 Ultra Panel. The W is for Wide Color Viewing Angle, HVA provides High Static Contrast (up to 7,000:1), Ultra adds the unique ZeroBorder** and an Anti-Reflective Layer that helps increase contrast, and 2.0 is for the new TCL Deep Color System - a three part system with Super Quantum Dots, the CSOT UltraColor Filter, and the Advanced Color Purity Algorithm. This is the new Ultimate LCD Panel.

New TCL Deep Color System – No Compromises

SQD Mini-LED achieves 100% of BT2020 color*, minimizing color artifacts such as "Color Crosstalk," otherwise known as "Color Blooming" which can happen with RGB-Mini LED TV technology. While providing ultimate color, the X11L Series also incorporates up to 20,000 discrete dimming zones - more than three times the premium TCL QM9K – to create unprecedented black levels for ultimate contrast. In addition, X11L includes up to 10,000 peak nits brightness, the maximum brightness for HDR rendering. This creates brilliant specular highlights for the highest possible level of HDR impact, ensuring stunning picture quality in virtually any room lighting.

Ultimate AI Processing

Because great hardware needs great processing, X11L steps up to the new 26-bit backlight controller, that's significantly improved for 2026. This is alongside the enhanced Halo Control System with a further minimized Micro OD, shadowless uniform light supports, and new shadow detail optimization, resulting in an all-new level of Precise Dimming that produces even deeper black levels for the most accurate and lifelike picture yet. TCL has also upgraded to the new TSR AI Processor. This TCL Super Resolution AI processor ensures accuracy in every area by leveraging enhanced AI color, AI contrast, AI clarity, AI motion, AI upscaling, and AI sound.

Natural Interactive AI

Furthermore, X11L offers Gemini for Google TV. The integration of Google TV™[1] with Gemini[2] makes TV control conversational and more natural. Users can ask Gemini to help them discover their next favorite show, find videos to explore their curiosity and simplify everyday routines, making the latest TCL TV even more helpful.

Audio by Bang & Olufsen, and Expandable Home Theater Audio System

For great sound, worthy of the great picture, TCL includes Audio by Bang & Olufsen. The sound is incredibly clear and accurate, due to enhanced treble, midrange, mid-bass, dialog and soundstage, but TCL has gone a step further by creating an expandable home theater audio system. For the first time, consumers can add an optional wireless subwoofer, without having to buy an audio system or soundbar. If speakers are desired later to further elevate the audio experience, users can add two TCL Dolby Atmos FlexConnect speakers for rear surround, and an additional two as wide or side surrounds. The result will be a dome of incredible Dolby Atmos theater sound.

The Art of Television

All of X11L's innovations are housed in a new elegant, UltraThin cabinet that is only 0.8" deep, and has a completely flat back, so it hangs on the wall like art. Plus, Art Mode and Art Gallery are included. Even with this UltraThin depth, the chassis is built-in, so installation is simple.

"2026 will be the year of extraordinary color, and SQD-Mini LED will set the bar high with maximum color, accurately, and more consistently," said Scott Ramirez, Vice President of Product Marketing and Development, TCL North America. "X11L SQD-Mini LED is game changing technology, with rich, more consistent color, high brightness, and black levels never before seen on a Mini LED TV, for a new level of picture quality that is beyond expectation, and competition."

Raising the Bar for Premium TVs, in Every Way, X11L Features Include:

CSOT WHVA 2.0 Ultra Panel with Wide Color Viewing Angle, Unique ZeroBorder, & Anti-Reflection Layer

TCL Deep Color System with Super Quantum Dots, CSOT UltraColor Filter, & Advanced Color Purity Algorithm

Enhanced Halo Control System with Minimized Micro OD, Shadowless Uniform Light Supports, Shadow Detail Optimization & New 26-bit Backlight Controller

Up to 20,000 Discrete Dimming Zones (a level never before offered in these sizes)

Up to 10,000 Peak Nits Brightness (HDR rendering maximum)

TSR AI Processor

Dolby Vision 2.0 Max (OTA)

Xbox Game Pass App for Gaming Without a Console (OTA)

Audio by Bang & Olufsen

Expandable Home Theater Audio System with Optional Wireless Subwoofer & Dolby FlexConnect 4.1.4 Capability

Backlit Voice Remote & Hands-Free Voice Control

Gemini for Google TV

Sleep Sounds Mode

4 HDMI 2.1 Ports

Elegant Cabinet with SuperThin Depth (Just 0.8"!)

Pricing & Availability

The largest X11L models are available for pre-order now.

75" Model: $6,999.99 MSRP

85" Model: $7,999.99 MSRP

98" Model: $9,999.99 MSRP

Witness the X11L, and more, at Booth #18604, in the Las Vegas Convention Center, Central Hall January 6-9, or visit TCL's CES site.

About TCL TCL Electronics specializes in the research, development and manufacturing of consumer electronics including TVs, mobile phones, audio devices, smart home products and appliances. Combining thoughtful design and innovative technology to inspire greatness, our lineup delivers must-have features and meaningful experiences. As one of the world's largest consumer electronics brands, our vertically integrated supply chain, and state-of-the-art display panel factory help TCL deliver innovation for all. For additional product information, please visit www.tcl.com for the full portfolio.

*100% of BT2020 Color is based on typical performance of tested units which achieved 100% of the BT2020 Color Ratio. Actual results may vary based on specific units, environmental conditions, source material, and testing equipment.

**ZeroBorder refers to the hardly perceived black matrix zone at the edge of the image, under the normal viewing scene and distance.

[1] To access Google TV and its features, a Google Account and an Internet connection of 5 Mbps or faster for HD or 25 Mbps or faster for 4K is required. Third-party app compatibility subject to change without notice.

[2] The Gemini for TV experience is optimized for large screen experiences. Results may vary. Check responses for accuracy. Available in select countries, languages, and to users 18+. Learn more at g.co/tv/gemini.

TCL is a registered trademark of TCL Corporation. All other trademarks used herein are the property of their respective owners.

