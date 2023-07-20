TCLGreen Sustainable Art Installation Takes Home the Famed Golden A' Design Award

SHENZHEN, China, July 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TCL, a leading global intelligent technology company, is pleased to announce that its ground-breaking sustainable art installation, TCLGreen, created jointly with world-renowned artist Kevin Chu, has been awarded the one and only Golden A' Design Award for Circular Economy and Regenerative Design Category 2022-2023.

Award-winning TCLGreen aims to inspire green action

First launched under the global #TCLGreen campaign, the TCLGreen sculpture illustrates TCL's ESG story and the key challenge of products electronics recycling in a creative manner with over 1,000 upcycled and discarded electronic circuit boards supplied by TCL. Fusing sustainable physical art, interactive art and metaverse art, the one-of-a-kind installation illuminates at night by leveraging photovoltaic panels to convert outdoor lighting collected in the daytime into light sources.

"We are proud to be recognized by the A' Design Award, one of the world's largest, most prestigious, and influential international design awards," said Tiago Abreu, Head of Design Innovation Center, X-Lab at TCL. "In addition to design excellence as empowered by innovation and technology, TCLGreen represents our commitment to inspiring greatness and creating a greener planet for all. As a global technology company and a responsible corporate citizen, TCL has long embraced sustainable development with our innovative technology and clean energy solutions."

Regarded as one of the highest achievements in design, the A' Design Award & Competition recognizes the best products, projects and services that feature excellent design, technology and creativity. In particular, the Golden A' Design Award is given to top 3% percentile designs that exhibits an exemplary level of quality in design as judged by an expert panel of prominent academics, influential press members and established professionals. TCLGreen is the sole Golden A' Design Award winner for Circular Economy and Regenerative Design Category this year.

TCL puts sustainability at the core of its business

Powered by the pioneering TCLGreen initiative, TCL announced its commitment to peak carbon dioxide emissions before 2030 and achieve carbon neutrality by 2050. At the recent 2023 TCL Global Ecosystem Partner Conference, the company also launched a series of Carbon Neutrality White Papers.

Through technological innovation, TCL consistently introduces green products to the market, including the 23.8-inch FHD display which earned an ENERGY STAR 8.0 certification in the U.S. for achieving a reduction in energy consumption by 45% compared to similar products. In Europe, TCL is a supporting mobile supplier of the pan-industry Eco Rating labelling scheme, a stringent eco-rating evaluation system that assesses the sustainability performance of devices to help consumers make informed choices while promoting a circular practice among suppliers.

Utilizing innovative solutions, TCL Technology saved a total of 229.53 million tons of water, while recycling 54.64 million tons of water resources and 81,865 tons of waste in 2022 alone. Moreover, TCL has also made significant commitments to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, as well as consumption of water, power, natural gas and EPS by 2025.

To further amplify its sustainability commitments and efforts, TCL will present its global #TCLGreen campaign for the first time at this September's IFA, the largest consumer electronics and home appliances trade show in the world, marking another major milestone in the company's ESG journey. 

About TCL

TCL is a leading global intelligent technology company with a mission to "Inspire Greatness". As a leading technology company, TCL provides diversified consumer electronics covering TVs, smartphones, audio and smart home products, as well as display technology and clean energy solutions. TCL is committed to bringing smart technology experiences and healthy lifestyles to consumers around the world.

