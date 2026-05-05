TCOM INVESTOR NOTICE: Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Reminds Trip.com Group (TCOM) Investors of Securities Class Action Deadline on May 11, 2026

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Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP

May 05, 2026, 10:12 ET

Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Securities Litigation Partner James (Josh) Wilson Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses In Trip.com To Contact Him Directly To Discuss Their Options

If you purchased or acquired securities in Trip.com between April 30, 2024 and January 13, 2026 and would like to discuss your legal rights, call Faruqi & Faruqi partner Josh Wilson directly at 877-247-4292 or 212-983-9330 (Ext. 1310).

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NEW YORK, May 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, is investigating potential claims against Trip.com Group Limited ("Trip.com" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: TCOM) and reminds investors of the May 11, 2026 deadline to seek the role of lead plaintiff in a federal securities class action that has been filed against the Company.

Faruqi & Faruqi is a leading national securities law firm with offices in New York, Pennsylvania, California and Georgia. The firm has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors since its founding in 1995. See www.faruqilaw.com.

As detailed below, the complaint alleges that the Company and its executives violated federal securities laws by making false and/or misleading statements and/or failing to disclose that: (1) Defendants recklessly understated the regulatory risk facing Trip.com as a result of its monopolistic business activities; and (2) as a result, Defendants' statements about Trip.com's business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

On January 14, 2026, Investing.com published an article entitled "Trip.com stock falls after Chinese regulators launch antitrust probe." The article stated that Trip.com stock fell after "the Chinese travel service provider disclosed it is under investigation by China's market regulator for potential antitrust violations."

On this news, Trip.com American Depositary Shares ("ADS") fell 17% on January 14, 2026.

The court-appointed lead plaintiff is the investor with the largest financial interest in the relief sought by the class who is adequate and typical of class members who directs and oversees the litigation on behalf of the putative class. Any member of the putative class may move the Court to serve as lead plaintiff through counsel of their choice, or may choose to do nothing and remain an absent class member. Your ability to share in any recovery is not affected by the decision to serve as a lead plaintiff or not. 

Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP also encourages anyone with information regarding Trip.com's conduct to contact the firm, including whistleblowers, former employees, shareholders and others.

To learn more about the Trip.com Group class action, go to www.faruqilaw.com/TCOM or call Faruqi & Faruqi partner Josh Wilson directly at 877-247-4292 or 212-983-9330 (Ext. 1310).

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Attorney Advertising. The law firm responsible for this advertisement is Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP (www.faruqilaw.com). Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter. We welcome the opportunity to discuss your particular case. All communications will be treated in a confidential manner.

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