TCOM Lawsuit Alleges Concealment of Antitrust Regulatory Timelines - TRIP.COM GROUP LIMITED Investors Face Losses Following 19% Share Price Decline: SueWallSt

Key Dates and Disclosure Events Shareholders Need to Know

NEW YORK, April 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP encourages investors who suffered losses in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ: TCOM) to contact the firm. Those who purchased TCOM securities between April 30, 2024 and January 13, 2026 may be entitled to recover damages. Find out if you are eligible to recover losses . You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at [email protected] or (888) SueWallSt.

TCOM shares lost $12.90 per ADS on January 14, 2026 alone, falling 17.05%, then shed another $1.48 (2.35%) the following day. The window to apply for lead plaintiff closes on May 11, 2026.

April 29, 2024: The Annual Report That Framed Risk as Hypothetical

The Company filed its 2023 Annual Report on Form 20-F, signed with SOX certifications. The filing discussed anti-monopoly enforcement as a contingency that "could" affect the business. The securities action alleges this language materially understated a risk that was already crystallizing, given Trip.com's dominant market position and China's vigorous enforcement posture toward tech platforms.

August 2025: Guizhou Regulator Summons Online Travel Platforms

As detailed in the action, Guizhou's market regulator summoned five online tourism platforms to discuss potential antitrust concerns. The complaint contends this meeting signaled escalating regulatory attention directed at the travel sector, yet Trip.com's public disclosures continued to characterize anti-monopoly risk in conditional, hypothetical terms.

September 2025: Zhengzhou Regulator Summons Trip.com Directly

The Zhengzhou market regulator summoned Trip.com specifically for alleged violations of rules prohibiting "unfair restrictions" on merchants' transactions and prices. The lawsuit chronicles this as a direct, company-specific regulatory action that contradicted the framing of antitrust risk as merely possible.

January 14, 2026: SAMR Announces Formal Investigation

Bloomberg reported that the State Administration for Market Regulation accused Trip.com of abusing its market position and engaging in monopolistic practices, launching a formal antitrust probe. TCOM ADSs plunged $12.90 to close at $62.78.

The Escalation Pattern Shareholders Allegedly Never Saw

April 2024: Annual report describes anti-monopoly risk using "could" and "uncertainties" language

August 2025: Regional regulator convenes meeting with travel platforms on antitrust concerns

September 2025: Trip.com individually summoned by a second regional regulator

January 2026: National regulator (SAMR) formally accuses Trip.com of monopolistic practices

January 14-15, 2026: TCOM shares fall a combined 19.4% over two trading sessions

"Timely disclosure of material developments is fundamental to fair and efficient markets. The progression from regional summoning to a national antitrust investigation raises important questions about when this escalating pattern should have been disclosed to shareholders." -- Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Submit your claim before the deadline or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at (888) SueWallSt.

ABOUT THE FIRM -- For over two decades, Levi & Korsinsky has represented shareholders in securities class actions. Ranked in ISS Top 50 for seven consecutive years. Those wishing to serve as lead plaintiff must act by May 11, 2026.

CONTACT:

SueWallSt

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Ed Korsinsky, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

[email protected]

Tel: (888) SueWallSt

Fax: (212) 363-7171

SOURCE SueWallSt.com