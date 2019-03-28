TCR2 Therapeutics Presents Preclinical Data on its Lead Solid Tumor and Blood Cancer Programs at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., March 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: TCRR), a clinical-stage immunotherapy company developing the next generation of novel T cell receptor (TCR) therapies for patients suffering from cancer, today announced that preclinical data on its lead solid tumor program TC-210 and its lead blood cancer program TC-110 will be presented at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting 2019. The AACR Annual Meeting 2019 will be held March 29 to April 3, 2019 at the Georgia World Congress Center, Atlanta, GA.

Title: Preclinical evaluation of TC-210, a mesothelin-specific T cell receptor (TCR) fusion construct (TRuC™) T cells for the treatment of solid tumors. (Abstract #2307) https://www.abstractsonline.com/pp8/#!/6812/presentation/2608

Presenter/Authors: Jian Ding1, Holly Horton1, Seema Shah1, Adam Zieba1, Janani Krishnamurthy1, Thomas Ashhurst2, Ashley V. Menk3, Patrick A. Baeuerle1, Nicholas J. C. King2, Gregory Delgoffe3, Robert Hofmeister1, Daniel R. Getts1. 1TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. Cambridge, MA, 2University of Sydney, Sydney, Australia, 3University of Pittsburgh, Pittsburgh, PA

Session: PO.IM02.03 Adoptive Cell Therapy 2, Section 22

Session date and time: Monday, April 1, 2019 1:00 PM - 5:00 PM ET

The company's lead program targeting mesothelin-positive solid tumors, TC-210 has shown robust anti-tumor activity in cellular assays and animal models of lung, ovarian, and malignant plural mesothelioma cancers. In these studies, TC-210 was compared head-to-head against mesothelin-targeting chimeric antigen receptor (CAR)-T cells (MSLN CAR-T cells) bearing the same mesothelin binder expressed on TC-210.

Results showed mesothelin-dependent T cell activation, expansion, and tumor clearance by TC-210 was faster than that observed with MSLN CAR-T cells. Additionally, unlike MSLN-CAR-T cells, TC-210 showed increased levels of oxidative phosphorylation and mitochondrial respiratory reserve, attributes associated with long-term memory T cells. Finally, robust tumor clearance by TC-210 was achieved at systemic cytokine levels that were significantly lower than those observed in MSLN CAR-T cell treated animals.

Together, these findings warrant the investigation of TC-210 in clinical trials as effective treatment for mesothelin-expressing tumors with potentially lower rates of adverse events.

Title: Preclinical evaluation of TC-110: CD19-specific T cell receptor (TCR) fusion construct (TRuC™) T cell for the treatment of hematologic malignancies. (Abstract #2330) https://www.abstractsonline.com/pp8/#!/6812/presentation/2631

Presenter/Authors: Holly Horton1, Jian Ding1, Seema Shah1, Jessica Gierut1, Niko Thorausch2, Anna Morath2, Wolfgang Schamel2, Marcela Maus3, Patrick A. Baeuerle1, Robert Hofmeister1, Daniel R. Getts1. 1TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. Cambridge, MA, 2University of Freiburg, Freiburg, Germany, 3Massachusetts General Hospital, Boston, MA

Session: PO.IM02.03 Adoptive Cell Therapy 2, Section 22

Session date and time: Monday, April 1, 2019 1:00 PM - 5:00 PM ET

TC-110 is a CD19-specific ε-TRuC™ variant. Results of this preclinical evaluation of TC-110 showed:

, TC-110 T cells are equally potent as CAR T cells in eliminating tumor cells, while producing less inflammatory cytokines.

In preclinical mouse models of acute lymphoblastic leukemia and Burkitt's lymphoma, TC-110 T cells demonstrate better efficacy than second generation CAR-T cells bearing CD28 or 41BB co-stimulatory domains. Of note, the efficacy of TC-110 T cells, both in vitro and in vivo , does not require added co-stimulatory signals.

and , does not require added co-stimulatory signals. These findings demonstrate the efficacy of TC-110 T cells both in vitro and in preclinical mouse models, indicating the clinical potential of TRuC™ platform for treating hematologic malignancy.

About TCR2 Therapeutics

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage immunotherapy company developing the next generation of novel T cell therapies for patients suffering from cancer. TCR2's proprietary T cell receptor (TCR) Fusion Construct T cells (TRuC™-T cells) specifically recognize and kill cancer cells by harnessing the entire TCR signaling complex independent of human leukocyte antigen (HLA). In preclinical studies, TRuC-T cells have demonstrated superior anti-tumor activity compared to chimeric antigen receptor T cells (CAR-T cells), while exhibiting lower levels of cytokine release. The Company's lead TRuC-T cell product candidate, TC-210, is currently being studied in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial to treat patients with mesothelin-positive non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), ovarian cancer, malignant pleural/peritoneal mesothelioma, and cholangiocarincoma. For more information about TCR2, please visit www.tcr2.com.

