TCU Hall of Famer, Shannon Brazzell, Named Regional Sales Manager for AstroTurf Corporation

DALTON, Ga., March 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AstroTurf® Corporation has named Shannon Brazzell as its new Regional Sales Manager for Texas, strengthening the company's ability to support Field as well as track facility growth across Texas and the surrounding region. Brazzell joins the team with a strong background in sports industry sales leadership and a personal connection to the competitive standards that define Texas athletics.

Shannon Brazzell

Brazzell brings executive sales experience from the sports marketplace, including serving as Vice President of Sales with organizations such as TAG Promotions and All Pro Classics. His career has been built around partnership-driven growth, guiding customers through complex decisions while leading teams accountable for results and long-term client success.

A proud Texas product, Brazzell's credibility for elite football fields extends beyond business leadership. In 2019 he was inducted into the Texas Christian University Athletics Hall of Fame for his great football career, a recognition reserved for athletes who made lasting contributions to one of the state's most respected programs. He is recognized among the notable players in Texas high school football history, underscoring the athletic foundation that continues to shape his approach to performance, preparation, and standards.

His athletic ties deepen with his family. His daughter Skylar Brazzell competes in track and field at the University of Georgia, as well as his daughter Bryce, who runs track at TCU, reinforcing a first-hand understanding of the athlete experience and why surface quality matters in training and competition.

"Texas programs expect partners who show up prepared, communicate clearly, and deliver," said Shannon Brazzell. "AstroTurf Corporation has a respected reputation for performance and athlete welfare, and I'm excited to help schools and communities across Texas build facilities that match the pride and competitive standard of this state."

"Shannon brings a rare mix of executive sales leadership and authentic sports credibility," said Phillip Snider, COO, AstroTurf®. "He understands what winning programs demand, and he knows how to build trust with the people responsible for major facility decisions. We are excited to have him on the team as we continue expanding across Texas."

Our products are trusted nationally for field and track surfaces engineered for performance consistency, durability, and athlete-first design. With Brazzell joining the team, AstroTurf Corporation continues investing in leadership that can guide projects from early planning through long-term success, helping Texas programs build tracks that stand up to heavy use and high expectations.

About AstroTurf® Corporation

AstroTurf® Corporation is the original inventor and innovator of synthetic sports surfacing, leading the industry for 60 years. Known for pioneering surfacing solutions, AstroTurf® Corporation delivers innovative products focused on performance, safety, and sustainability.

The company's portfolio includes AstroTurf® fields, the trusted name in synthetic turf; Rekortan® tracks, the benchmark for elite running surfaces; Laykold® courts, the premier choice for tennis and multi-sport court play; and SYNLawn®, the industry leader in residential and commercial landscaping solutions. These products are the original brands in their respective categories and set the standard for quality and innovation in sports and recreational surfacing.

AstroTurf® is dedicated to creating world-class sports and recreational environments that inspire athletes and elevate communities. For more information, visit astroturf.com.

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SOURCE AstroTurf