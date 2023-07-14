TD Bank Donates $150,000 to Vermont Flood Relief Efforts, Offers Customer Support Program

News provided by

TD Bank

14 Jul, 2023, 17:35 ET

BURLINGTON, Vt., July 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The TD Charitable Foundation, the charitable giving arm of TD Bank, America's Most Convenient Bank®, today announced a grant of $150,000 to support flood relief efforts in Vermont.

The funds will support Vermont Community Foundation for the VT Flood Response and Recovery Fund, which will disperse funds to communities and small businesses of greatest need. TD colleagues also can contribute directly to the VT Flood Response and Recovery Fund efforts through an internal portal.

TD Bank's community support also includes offering financial assistance to its customers in Vermont impacted by recent severe flooding through TD Cares. TD Cares is a relief program that includes fee refunds and other support for eligible consumer and business customers.

"As a member of the local community, TD stands with our customers, colleagues and neighbors in Vermont during one of the worst natural disasters to hit the state," said Sheryl McQuade, Regional President of New England, TD Bank. "Our bankers are ready to assist the community in this time of need and ensure our customers have access to their finances."

Customers who would like assistance through TD Cares may contact the bank with a request. To learn more, please visit https://www.td.com/us/en/personal-banking/weather-alert-phase3. Business customers should contact their relationship manager for assistance.

In addition, eligible TD colleagues impacted by the floods have access to a range of resources, including the opportunity to obtain grants of up to $1,000 from the bank to help with costs such as insurance deductibles, living expenses and repairs for related damage.

About the TD Charitable Foundation

The TD Charitable Foundation is the charitable giving arm of TD Bank, America's Most Convenient Bank®, one of the 10 largest banks in the U.S., providing over 9.9 million customers with a full range of retail, small business and commercial banking products and services at more than 1,100 convenient locations throughout the Northeast, Mid-Atlantic, Metro D.C., the Carolinas and Florida. Since its inception in 2002, the Foundation has distributed over $305 million through donations to local nonprofits from Maine to Florida. More information on the TD Charitable Foundation is available at https://www.tdbank.com/corporate-responsibility/the-ready-commitment/funding-opportunities/.

About TD Bank, America's Most Convenient Bank® 

TD Bank, America's Most Convenient Bank, is one of the 10 largest banks in the U.S., providing over 9.9 million customers with a full range of retail, small business and commercial banking products and services at more than 1,100 convenient locations throughout the Northeast, Mid-Atlantic, Metro D.C., the Carolinas and Florida. In addition, TD Auto Finance, a division of TD Bank, N.A., offers vehicle financing and dealer commercial services. TD Bank and its subsidiaries also offer customized private banking and wealth management services through TD Wealth®. TD Bank is headquartered in Cherry Hill, N.J. To learn more, visit www.td.com/us. Find TD Bank on Facebook at www.facebook.com/TDBank and on Twitter at www.twitter.com/TDBank_US and www.twitter.com/TDNews_US.

TD Bank, America's Most Convenient Bank, is a member of TD Bank Group and a subsidiary of The Toronto-Dominion Bank of Toronto, Canada, a top 10 financial services company in North America. The Toronto-Dominion Bank trades on the New York and Toronto stock exchanges under the ticker symbol "TD". To learn more, visit www.td.com/us

SOURCE TD Bank

