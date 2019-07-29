TD Bank Earns Best Place to Work in 2019 Disability Equality Index for Fifth Consecutive Year

CHERRY HILL, N.J., July 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- TD Bank, America's Most Convenient Bank®, has been recognized with the top score of 100 percent for the fifth consecutive year on the 2019 Disability Equality Index® (DEI), a national benchmarking tool on corporate policies and practices related to disability inclusion and workplace equality.

The DEI is a joint initiative of the American Association of People with Disabilities (AAPD) and Disability:IN, the leading nonprofit resource for business disability inclusion worldwide. The DEI is acknowledged as the most comprehensive disability inclusion assessment tool designed and embraced by both business leaders and disability advocates. TD Bank has earned the top score of 100 percent every year since the DEI was introduced in June 2015.

"TD's commitment to diversity and inclusion is not only core to who we are; it's critical to our success," said John Pluhowski, Chief Communications Officer and Advice Council Chair for Individuals with Diverse Abilities, TD Bank. "We take great pride in fostering a culture that embraces the unique talents and contributions of all colleagues."

The DEI continues to see an increase in year-over-year participation, with the number of top-scoring companies more than tripling to 156 in 2019 compared to 43 in 2015, reflecting a steady growth in disability inclusion across industries. Top-scoring businesses -- scoring 80% or higher – are recognized as "Best Places to Work for Disability Inclusion."

"The DEI is designed to promote and advance disability inclusion practices and policies within corporate America that lead to better employment outcomes for and inclusion of people with disabilities, as employees, customers and suppliers," said Jill Houghton, President and CEO of Disability: IN. "When businesses include people with disabilities, everybody wins."

The 2019 DEI measured inclusion criteria including: Culture & Leadership; Enterprise-Wide Access; Employment Practices (Benefits, Recruitment, Employment, Education, Retention & Advancement, Accommodations); Community Engagement & Support Services; and Supplier Diversity.

TD Banks planning programs were highlighted and measured for the acknowledgement and are considered models for other organizations:

Strategy/Action Planning Improvements

TD Bank has served as a host employer for Project SEARCH since 2017 and its welcoming a new class of interns this Fall. Project SEARCH is a national program that helps adult students with intellectual and developmental disabilities transition into the workplace. The one-year program provides classroom instruction, career exploration and job skills training for three 10-week internship rotations. Students receive continual feedback and support from managers, coworkers and Project Search staff, supported by in-the-classroom problem solving, reflection and vocational support.



This year, TD selected eight interns to participate in the program. Each intern dedicates five days a week for 10 months at TD Bank, their host employer, with the goal of obtaining valuable experience that prepares them for employment upon successful completion of the program. TD Bank's Project SEARCH community partners include: the Camden County Educational Services Commission, The Employment Network Team of NJ, the State Vocational Rehabilitation Services and the Division of Developmental Disabilities.

Mentoring

TD Bank participates in the Disability:IN NextGen Mentorship Exchange Program, a six-month career mentoring opportunity for college students and recent graduates with disabilities through linkages to business professionals from Disability:IN partner companies. TD employees serve as mentors for NextGen college students providing coaching, advice and resume building.



TD Campus recruiters accompanied TD colleagues at the annual Disability:IN conference and participated in the NextGen Talent Accelerator Program. NextGen Leaders had the opportunity to meet with senior leaders at TD throughout the conference.

Community Outreach & Partnerships

As a Disability:IN Inclusion Works corporate partner, TD mobilized a recruitment for individuals with diverse abilities. HR Recruiters partner with the Diversity & Inclusion Center of Excellence and Disability:IN recruiting coordinator to form partnerships with disability talent sourcing organizations. Since the project's inception, TD has hired more than 500 individuals with diverse abilities.

About TD Bank, America's Most Convenient Bank®

TD Bank, America's Most Convenient Bank, is one of the 10 largest banks in the U.S., providing more than 9 million customers with a full range of retail, small business and commercial banking products and services at more than 1,200 convenient locations throughout the Northeast, Mid-Atlantic, Metro D.C., the Carolinas and Florida. In addition, TD Bank and its subsidiaries offer customized private banking and wealth management services through TD Wealth®, and vehicle financing and dealer commercial services through TD Auto Finance. TD Bank is headquartered in Cherry Hill, N.J. To learn more, visit www.td.com/us. Find TD Bank on Facebook at www.facebook.com/TDBank and on Twitter at www.twitter.com/TDBank_US.

TD Bank, America's Most Convenient Bank, is a member of TD Bank Group and a subsidiary of The Toronto-Dominion Bank of Toronto, Canada, a top 10 financial services company in North America. The Toronto-Dominion Bank trades on the New York and Toronto stock exchanges under the ticker symbol "TD". To learn more, visit www.td.com/us.

SOURCE TD Bank

Related Links

http://www.TDBank.com

