TD Bank Hires Kafi Lindsay as Regional Community Development Manager

CHERRY HILL, N.J., Oct. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- TD Bank, America's Most Convenient Bank®, today announced that Kafi Lindsay has joined the bank's growing Community Development team. In this role, Lindsay will be responsible for developing strategies and designing programs in support of TD's Community Reinvestment Act (CRA) goals throughout Pennsylvania and New Jersey. This will include identifying and recommending community development loans and investments and maintaining critical relationships with local housing authorities, consumer advocacy groups and government agencies.

Lindsay most recently served as Market Manager for Community Development Banking at PNC Bank, where she oversaw the creation and implementation of local programs, loans and investments for nonprofits serving low- and moderate-income communities. Previously, she served as Senior Counsel for the Philadelphia Housing Authority, where she worked on a variety of affordable housing initiatives including developing a business plan for the revitalization of over 100 affordable and mixed rate units in Philadelphia.

"Kafi is a powerful, positive force in the local economic development community," said Michael Innis-Thompson, Head of Community Lending and Development at TD Bank. "She brings exceptionally valuable insight from her work in nearly every corner of the industry. As we keep building upon TD's Outstanding CRA rating from the OCC, Kafi's passion and expertise will be key to our continued success."

Lindsay's nearly 15 years of experience includes serving as Special Assistant to the Mayor of the City of Philadelphia and as a commercial real estate broker at Sperry Van Ness Real Estate specializing in retail leasing and urban adaptive re-use. She earned a B.A. in Political Science from Howard University and a J.D. from Howard University's School of Law.

"Throughout my career I've been driven by a desire to connect my community with programs and resources that create real impact," said Lindsay. "TD is deeply embedded in the communities it serves and I'm looking forward to building bridges with organizations and agencies that can enable the bank to deliver on its promise to provide meaningful support at the local level."

