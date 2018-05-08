TD Bank Invests in South Bronx Transitional Housing Community

Unique People Services, Inc. (UPS) is a New York-based nonprofit 501(c) 3 that provides supportive housing and medical case management services to individuals and families living with mental health challenges, intellectual/developmental disabilities (I/DD) and HIV/AIDS. The agency operates almost 30 supportive housing programs in the Bronx, Manhattan, Brooklyn, Queens and Westchester County with more than 800 people living in their residences.

"For nearly three decades, we have helped those with disabilities who have been denied compassionate care elsewhere, to become successful members of society thanks to the dedicated work of our staff, board and community partners. This facility will mark the 28th supportive housing program we've opened, and we look forward to continuing to provide holistic, judgement-free and compassionate programming to those who need it most," said Yvette Brissett-Andre, Executive Director of Unique People Services.

This latest project will convert four continuous properties in the Morissania section of the Bronx into an 87-bed facility that will provide clinical and mental health services in addition to providing residents with the social and physical tools necessary to one day successfully live on their own. These tools include financial budgeting, cleaning, shopping, social interaction, hygiene and how to access additional support from outside agencies.

"TD Bank recognizes the importance of providing funding for projects like this and we're proud to demonstrate our commitment to our community through financing packages like the one developed for Unique People Services. Not only will this project revitalize a building that was otherwise unused, but it provides invaluable supportive services to people that will benefit for years to come," said Phyllis Reich, Vice President at TD Bank.

Renovations began in 2017 and are expected to be completed by summer of 2019.

About Unique People Services, LLC:

More than 800 New Yorkers call UPS' home, living in well-furnished residences where they receive meals and support services to help them achieve the highest possible levels of independent living and community inclusion. The transitional, long-term and permanent housing UPS provides has also become a safe haven for many formerly homeless individuals. For more information about UPS programs and services, visit us at: www.UniquePeopleServices.org

