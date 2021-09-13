TD Bank joins the Akoya Data Access Network to accelerate Open Finance

CHERRY HILL, N.J., Sept. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Akoya LLC announced today that TD Bank, U.S. has joined the Akoya Data Access Network. The Bank will build on its original investment in Akoya to enable fintechs, data aggregators, and other data recipients to request application programming interface (API)-based access to TD Bank's U.S. customer data through Akoya.

"TD has always had a strong commitment to digital innovation, and that means continuing to invest in new ways for our customers to manage their finances online," says Rizwan Khalfan, Chief Digital and Payments Officer, TD. "Our relationship with Akoya leverages the use of APIs to give our customers an enhanced experience as well as more privacy and security when sharing their data."

TD Bank's integration with Akoya eliminates the need for TD Bank customers to share their banking information, specifically a login and password, with third parties who are connected to Akoya. This arrangement enables Akoya to provide a single point of integration for data aggregators and fintechs to securely access consumer financial data from TD Bank.

"Our goal is to make financial data access easy and secure so that consumers feel confident using fintech apps," said Stuart Rubinstein, CEO of Akoya. "APIs provide a safer, secure way for customers to share data and will play a key role in helping to facilitate innovation through the creation of data-driven apps and financial services -– a win-win for Open Finance."

Data passed through the Akoya Data Access Network is not copied or stored and is provided in a standard output based on the Financial Data Exchange's API standard. TD Bank will begin providing data through Akoya as early as October 2021.

Akoya was launched to eliminate the risks associated with credential-based data aggregation, commonly known as screen scraping. TD Bank invested in Akoya in February 2020.

About Akoya

Akoya is changing the way consumer financial data is accessed and shared. Through a single integration on to the Akoya Data Access Network, data aggregators and fintechs can directly connect with financial institutions to securely obtain consumer-permissioned financial data through APIs. Akoya manages these relationships and serves as an interoperable solution that is available to the entire financial services industry. The independent company is co-owned by 12 North American financial institutions. To learn more, please visit www.akoya.com or follow on LinkedIn and Twitter.

About TD Bank, America's Most Convenient Bank®

TD Bank, America's Most Convenient Bank, is one of the 10 largest banks in the U.S., providing more than 9.6 million customers with a full range of retail, small business and commercial banking products and services at more than 1,100 convenient locations throughout the Northeast, Mid-Atlantic, Metro D.C., the Carolinas and Florida. In addition, TD Bank and its subsidiaries offer customized private banking and wealth management services through TD Wealth®, and vehicle financing and dealer commercial services through TD Auto Finance. TD Bank is headquartered in Cherry Hill, N.J. To learn more, visit www.td.com/us. Find TD Bank on Facebook at www.facebook.com/TDBank and on Twitter at www.twitter.com/TDBank_US and www.twitter.com/TDNews_US.

TD Bank, America's Most Convenient Bank, is a member of TD Bank Group and a subsidiary of The Toronto-Dominion Bank of Toronto, Canada, a top 10 financial services company in North America. The Toronto-Dominion Bank trades on the New York and Toronto stock exchanges under the ticker symbol "TD". To learn more, visit www.td.com/us.

