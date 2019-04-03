TD Bank Launches Custom- built Credit Program with Ethan Allen Interiors Inc.

WILMINGTON, Del., April 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- TD Bank's Retail Card Services business today announced their partnership with Ethan Allen Interiors Inc ("Ethan Allen") (NYSE: ETH), establishing a multi-year private-label credit card program agreement. Since 1932, the Connecticut-based company has been a manufacturer and retailer of high-quality home furnishings and decor and has established itself as a leader in the home furnishings industry.

The partnership will provide customers with flexible financing options to improve their experience across brick and mortar locations and online. In addition, TD Bank will collaborate with Ethan Allen to enrich the customer experience by creating a seamless purchasing framework through enhanced capabilities. Beyond the financing aspects of the partnership, TD Bank will leverage their deep marketing expertise to identify opportunities and create programs that drive sales and engage customers with valuable offers.

"Our commitment to providing our customers with stylish, affordable home furnishings has remained core to our business for nearly a century," said Farooq Kathwari, CEO, Ethan Allen. "In TD Bank, we've found a partner with similar values, an innovative vision for the future of retail and a shared mission to ensure all customers have a seamless shopping experience complete with personalized financing options."

"We're thrilled to launch our partnership with Ethan Allen," said Mike Rittler, General Manager of Retail Card Services, Unsecured Lending and Business Development at TD Bank. "At TD, we work to provide unparalleled financing programs and business driving insights that propel our partners to the next level. With Ethan Allen, we're excited to bring this level of service to their customers and look forward to creating a unique, first-of-its kind partnership."

TD Bank's U.S. Partnerships business (www.tdpartnershipprograms.com) launches and administers new credit card portfolios for merchants across all sales channels, and acquires retailers' existing credit card portfolios.

TD Cards and Merchant Solutions is a top 10 card issuer in North America with over $24B in card receivables. TD Bank's credit cards are distributed nationally, leveraging our retail distribution network, direct response channels and through hundreds of partnership programs with financial institutions, retailers and other third party organizations, including private label financing.

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. is a leading interior design company and manufacturer and retailer of quality home furnishings. The company offers complimentary interior design service to its clients and sells a full range of furniture products and decorative accessories through ethanallen.com and a network of approximately 300 Design Centers in the United States and abroad. Ethan Allen owns and operates nine manufacturing facilities including six manufacturing plants and one sawmill in the United States plus one plant each in Mexico and Honduras. Approximately 75% of its products are made in its North American plants. For more information on Ethan Allen's products and services, visit ethanallen.com.

