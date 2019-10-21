TD Bank Launches New Online Ordering Platform for Foreign Currency

CHERRY HILL, N.J., Oct. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- TD Bank, America's Most Convenient Bank®, announced today that it is introducing a new website –https://foreigncurrency.td.com– where consumers can order foreign currency. The platform is specifically designed to offer a more convenient foreign currency exchange experience for both customers and non-customers of TD Bank.

This new service gives travelers a more convenient way to order currency before an international trip. TD Bank's recent Spending Abroad survey indicates that 77% of Americans are planning to take two or more vacations overseas in the next two years. It also reported that 27% are planning on taking five or more vacations to another country.

"In our recent study, we discovered that nearly 6-in-10 Americans exchange currency before leaving the U.S. and a total of over 80% exchange currency for their international trips," said James Wolanski, Managing Director, Global Foreign Exchange, TD Securities. "With the majority of Americans looking to exchange currency here in the United States, TD aims to provide a convenient and seamless digital experience, even in the world of travel. With this platform, we now offer consumers the ability to order foreign currency from a computer or mobile device and easily obtain currency before a trip abroad."

TD's online ordering platform offers the following features:

The ability to order over 60 different currencies at competitive rates on your mobile device or desktop.

The option to select any TD Bank Store for pick up, typically within 2 to 3 business days.

Access to a foreign exchange calculator to check exchange rates.

Email communications to track currency order and shipping details.

Consumers do not need a TD Bank account to order currency. Foreign currency orders can also be placed at any TD Bank Store in-person. Many TD Bank locations carry common currencies on hand for an immediate in-person exchange. Over 60 foreign currencies can be ordered to the stores. TD Bank also has several Foreign Exchange (FX) Centers that immediately offer a wider selection of up to 15 foreign currencies.

About TD Bank, America's Most Convenient Bank®

TD Bank, America's Most Convenient Bank, is one of the 10 largest banks in the U.S., providing more than 9 million customers with a full range of retail, small business and commercial banking products and services at more than 1,200 convenient locations throughout the Northeast, Mid-Atlantic, Metro D.C., the Carolinas and Florida. In addition, TD Bank and its subsidiaries offer customized private banking and wealth management services through TD Wealth®, and vehicle financing and dealer commercial services through TD Auto Finance. TD Bank is headquartered in Cherry Hill, N.J. To learn more, visit www.td.com/us. Find TD Bank on Facebook at www.facebook.com/TDBank and on Twitter at www.twitter.com/TDBank_US.

TD Bank, America's Most Convenient Bank, is a member of TD Bank Group and a subsidiary of The Toronto-Dominion Bank of Toronto, Canada, a top 10 financial services company in North America. The Toronto-Dominion Bank trades on the New York and Toronto stock exchanges under the ticker symbol "TD". To learn more, visit www.td.com/us.

