TD Bank Names Steve Webb Regional President for Southern New England

BOSTON, Aug. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- TD Bank, America's Most Convenient Bank®, has named Steve C. Webb Regional President for Southern New England (SNE). In this role, Webb will lead the SNE Metro commercial and retail banking teams in Massachusetts, Rhode Island, Upstate New York and Connecticut.

"Steve's leadership and strategic mindset are widely recognized at TD Bank and within the New England business community, making him a clear choice to lead this region," said Chris Giamo, Head of Commercial Bank. "We are confident that Steve, along with the entire Southern New England TD team, will continue to drive growth and market share in this important geography."

Webb has more than 30 years of banking experience and has worked across several businesses at TD Bank. He most recently served as New Hampshire Market President ‒ Commercial, where he was responsible for the growth and expansion of commercial and small business lending, cash management and government banking in the state. Prior to assuming this role, Webb was responsible for the Commercial Division of TD Banknorth within New Hampshire including Credit Risk Management, Cash Management, Commercial Lending, Commercial Real Estate, Leasing and Healthcare. Webb also brings a wealth of retail experience to this role having previously helped to optimize store operations.

"I am thrilled to fulfill this role and to help drive TD's strategic direction in Southern New England," said Webb. "There is tremendous opportunity in this region and I'm truly humbled to be able to lead this charge."

"Southern New England is an important area of focus for TD and we believe Steve's expertise and intimate knowledge of the market will allow us to strongly execute against our Commercial and Consumer initiatives in this region," said Ernie Diaz, Head of U.S. Consumer Distribution and Wealth. "We are excited to see how Steve and his team will continue to amplify TD's footprint in the region."

Beyond his work with TD, Webb serves as a trustee for the Wentworth Douglass Health System and sits on the boards of the New Hampshire Bankers Association, the New Hampshire Higher Education Loan Corporation and the Granite United Way. He is also a member of Robert Morris Associates, a professional association of lending and credit risk professionals. Webb received his bachelor's degree from Trinity University in San Antonio, Texas.

Webb takes over for previous Regional President for Southern New England, Mark Crandall, who has been promoted to Head of Middle Market Products & Services at TD Bank.

TD Bank has more than 215 locations in the three states and Upstate New York. In 2018, the bank was the No. 1 Small Business Administration (SBA) lender in Connecticut by units and the No. 2 lender in Massachusetts, according to U.S. SBA fiscal year 2018 data.

About TD Bank, America's Most Convenient Bank®

TD Bank, America's Most Convenient Bank, is one of the 10 largest banks in the U.S., providing more than 9 million customers with a full range of retail, small business and commercial banking products and services at more than 1,200 convenient locations throughout the Northeast, Mid-Atlantic, Metro D.C., the Carolinas and Florida. In addition, TD Bank and its subsidiaries offer customized private banking and wealth management services through TD Wealth®, and vehicle financing and dealer commercial services through TD Auto Finance. TD Bank is headquartered in Cherry Hill, N.J. To learn more, visit www.td.com/us. Find TD Bank on Facebook at www.facebook.com/TDBank and on Twitter at www.twitter.com/TDBank_US.

TD Bank, America's Most Convenient Bank, is a member of TD Bank Group and a subsidiary of The Toronto-Dominion Bank of Toronto, Canada, a top 10 financial services company in North America. The Toronto-Dominion Bank trades on the New York and Toronto stock exchanges under the ticker symbol "TD". To learn more, visit www.td.com/us.

SOURCE TD Bank

Related Links

http://www.TDBank.com

