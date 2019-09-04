TD Bank Offers Career Relaunch Program for Professionals Re-entering the Workforce

NEW YORK, Sept. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- TD Bank, America's Most Convenient Bank®, today announced that it is launching a new program to enable individuals to re-enter the financial services industry following a career break. Working with iRelaunch, a leader in creating successful career re-launch programs, TD's Commercial Bank will offer a career program for return-to-work professionals in the metro New York City area who have been out of the traditional workforce for two or more years.

This program, which is a first for TD Bank, offers professionals a successful pathway back into financial services. A study by the Harvard Business Review shows that up to 43% of women leave the workforce to raise a family, take care of aging parents or for personal health reasons, but many eventually seek to return to work.

"Career relaunch programs present a huge opportunity to tap into a skilled pool of talented individuals who want to return to the traditional workforce," said Chris Giamo, Head of Commercial Bank at TD Bank. "TD Bank strongly supports the success of all of our employees – and especially women in the banking sector – and I am thrilled that we are launching this program as a key part of that effort."

Qualified financial professionals in commercial lending and credit management selected for the program will participate in a 16-week career transition program that includes refreshing skills, mentoring, coaching, networking and personal development.

"We are thrilled to work with TD Bank on the launch of their Career Relaunch return to work program. We have seen firsthand the effort, commitment and resources invested in this program by TD Bank," said Carol Fishman Cohen, Chair and Co-founder of iRelaunch. "Career Relaunch is positioned to be a first-rate experience for the professionals who are fortunate enough to be selected to participate, and we look forward to working directly with them as they transition back to work."

Applications and more information are available at https://jobs.td.com/en/career-relaunch-program/. Applications are currently open for the first program, which will kick-off in January 2020.

About iRelaunch

Established in 2007, iRelaunch is the pioneering company in the career re-entry space. iRelaunch runs career re-entry conferences and events for employers and individuals returning to work after a career break, and also works directly with over 70 blue chip companies to build and scale career re-entry programs to engage with the returning professional talent pool. iRelaunch has built a global community of more than 75,000 individuals who are in all stages of relaunching careers. iRelaunch Chair and Co-founder Carol Fishman Cohen's viral TED talk "How to get back to work after a career break" has been viewed over 2.5 million times and is translated into 30 languages. Her Harvard Business Review article "The 40 Year Old Intern" was the first to identify the emerging trend of using mid-career internships to engage with and hire "relaunchers," and predicted the proliferation of these programs seen today.

About TD Bank, America's Most Convenient Bank®

TD Bank, America's Most Convenient Bank, is one of the 10 largest banks in the U.S., providing more than 9 million customers with a full range of retail, small business and commercial banking products and services at more than 1,200 convenient locations throughout the Northeast, Mid-Atlantic, Metro D.C., the Carolinas and Florida. In addition, TD Bank and its subsidiaries offer customized private banking and wealth management services through TD Wealth®, and vehicle financing and dealer commercial services through TD Auto Finance. TD Bank is headquartered in Cherry Hill, N.J. To learn more, visit www.td.com/us . Find TD Bank on Facebook at www.facebook.com/TDBank and on Twitter at www.twitter.com/TDBank_US .

TD Bank, America's Most Convenient Bank, is a member of TD Bank Group and a subsidiary of The Toronto-Dominion Bank of Toronto, Canada, a top 10 financial services company in North America. The Toronto-Dominion Bank trades on the New York and Toronto stock exchanges under the ticker symbol "TD". To learn more, visit www.td.com/us .

