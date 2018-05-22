TD Bank Provides $61.1 million in Funding for Saint Anselm College

By refinancing the Series 2008 Bonds, which originally funded various construction projects on campus, the college will save more than half a million dollars in interest expense over the next five years. The new Welcome Center will serve as a dynamic campus entry, where new and prospective students and visitors can learn more about all that Saint Anselm has to offer.

"TD Bank is pleased to partner with an institution that has an impressive history and reputation in the academic sector, and shares our interest in enhancing the local community," said Daniel F. Shimkus, Jr., Senior Vice President at TD Bank. "We look forward to working with Saint Anselm College as it continues to grow and prosper."

Saint Anselm College, founded in 1889, is a Catholic, Benedictine liberal arts college that enrolls nearly 2,000 undergraduate students. Students receive an education that incorporates opportunities for professional and career preparation within a learning community that encourages the lifelong pursuit of the truth and fosters intellectual, moral and spiritual growth.

"Saint Anselm College is thrilled to partner with TD Bank for all of its banking needs, and appreciates that it offers a local presence for our employees and students while providing the full range of services that come with a large, national bank," said Eric Norman, Chief Financial Officer, Saint Anselm College.

