TD Bank Ranks First in Customer Satisfaction Among National Banks, According to J.D. Power

CHERRY HILL, N.J., Jan. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- TD Bank, America's Most Convenient Bank®, ranks highest in customer satisfaction among national banks, according to the J.D. Power 2019 U.S. National Banking Satisfaction StudySM. This is the first time TD was evaluated in the study and the bank's first-ever national banking trophy win.

"Being recognized for ranking highest in customer satisfaction by J.D. Power is a tremendous honor and a testament to our efforts to provide legendary experiences for our customers," said Greg Braca, President and CEO, TD Bank. "We believe our employees' customer-centric focus helps set us apart, and attribute this win to their tremendous efforts and relentless focus on delivering for our customers. I'm extremely proud of this team and look forward to building on this momentum in 2020."

J.D. Power measures customer satisfaction using a variety of factors, including channel interactions, deposit accounts and convenience.TD Bank also scored the best among national banks in the following key drivers:

Branch Experience

Online Satisfaction

"We've always been the bank that prides itself on being different from other banks. When we introduced our Unexpectedly Human brand promise, we set out to deliver everything customers would expect from a bank – plus, everything they wouldn't," said Ernie Diaz, Head of U.S. Consumer Distribution and Wealth, TD Bank. "Being recognized by J.D. Power yet again demonstrates that we're delivering on that promise."

This recognition follows two recent J.D. Power wins, including a first-place ranking in small business banking in the South Region for overall customer satisfaction, according to the 2019 J.D. Power Small Business Banking Satisfaction StudySM, and the highest ranking in the Southeast for overall customer satisfaction in Retail Banking, according to the J.D. Power 2019 U.S. Retail Banking Satisfaction Study SM.

J.D. Power's 2019 U.S. National Banking Satisfaction StudySM surveyed 8,337 respondents who identified one of the profiled banks as their primary financial institution for conducting personal banking business and have a checking account with that bank. The study includes eight national banks whose threshold exceeds domestic deposits of $200 billion.

About TD Bank, America's Most Convenient Bank®

TD Bank, America's Most Convenient Bank, is one of the 10 largest banks in the U.S., providing more than 9 million customers with a full range of retail, small business and commercial banking products and services at more than 1,200 convenient locations throughout the Northeast, Mid-Atlantic, Metro D.C., the Carolinas and Florida. In addition, TD Bank and its subsidiaries offer customized private banking and wealth management services through TD Wealth®, and vehicle financing and dealer commercial services through TD Auto Finance. TD Bank is headquartered in Cherry Hill, N.J. To learn more, visit www.td.com/us. Find TD Bank on Facebook at www.facebook.com/TDBank and on Twitter at www.twitter.com/TDBank_US.

TD Bank, America's Most Convenient Bank, is a member of TD Bank Group and a subsidiary of The Toronto-Dominion Bank of Toronto, Canada, a top 10 financial services company in North America. The Toronto-Dominion Bank trades on the New York and Toronto stock exchanges under the ticker symbol "TD". To learn more, visit www.td.com/us.

