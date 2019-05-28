TD Bank to Sponsor the 2019 Achilles Hope & Possibility® 4-mile Road Race in Central Park, New York City

NEW YORK, May 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- TD Bank and Achilles International are proud to announce the 17th Annual Achilles Hope & Possibility® 4-mile road race by TD Bank, among the world's largest road races supporting people with disabilities. The event, operated by Achilles International and New York Road Runners, will be held on Sunday, June 23, 8:30 a.m. ET in Central Park in New York City.

Inspired by The New York Times bestselling memoir, I Am the Central Park Jogger: A Story of Hope & Possibility, written by Achilles board member Trisha Meilli, the race is founded on the conviction that athletic competition unites people of all abilities. The race joins the TD 5 Boro Bike Tour as the second major sporting event sponsored by TD Bank that traverses Central Park.

"TD Bank and Achilles share a deep and abiding belief in enabling people of all abilities to achieve their full potential," said Andrew Bregenzer, Regional President, Metro NY at TD Bank. "We recognize that promoting inclusion is not only the right thing to do, it also supports a more robust, innovative and productive economy for all."

The Achilles Hope & Possibility Race® is open to everyone and has attracted athletes with disabilities from around the world, including wounded veterans, many of whom have incurred multiple amputations or traumatic brain injuries from serving in Operation Iraqi Freedom and Operation Enduring Freedom. Among the race's most notable milestones, Prince Harry helped a wounded veteran quadruple amputee cross the finish line in 2010.

This sponsorship grows out of TD's longstanding commitment to diversity and inclusion as embodied by its corporate citizenship platform The Ready Commitment, which aims to build vibrant and connected communities across its North American footprint, opening doors for people of all abilities and backgrounds to succeed with confidence in a changing world.

"As a loyal TD Bank client for over 15 years, Achilles values TD's commitment to make banking more accessible to people with disabilities," said Dick Traum, President and Founder of Achilles International. "We are thrilled to have TD Bank sponsor this landmark event, which celebrates the extraordinary capabilities and resilience of the human spirit."

About Hope & Possibility®

Achilles International has hosted Hope & Possibility® races across the U.S. and world, from Nashville, Pittsburgh, and Washington, DC to Brazil, Munich, St. Petersburg and Tokyo. Hope & Possibility® competitors include wounded veterans from the Achilles Freedom Team, children with disabilities, Paralympians, and first-time participants with disabilities. Past celebrity/VIP guests have included Prince Harry of Wales, Jon Stewart, Meghan McCain, NY Governor David Paterson, Gloria Gaynor, Heather Mills, Anthony Edwards and Armie Hammer.

About Achilles International

Achilles International is a global organization serving 25,000 athletes with disabilities in over 51 chapters in 29 countries. In the US, there are 31 chapters in 22 states. Achilles athletes have disabilities that include amputations, paralysis, traumatic brain injuries, multiple sclerosis, cerebral palsy, autism and visual impairment. Since 1983, Achilles International has played a powerful role in addressing the challenges faced by individuals with disabilities, as well as providing life-changing opportunities for achievement.

About New York Road Runners (NYRR)

NYRR's mission is to help and inspire people through running. Since 1958, New York Road Runners has grown from a local running club to the world's premier community running organization. NYRR's commitment to New York City's five boroughs features races, community events, free youth running initiatives and school programs, the NYRR RUNCENTER featuring the New Balance Run Hub, and training resources that provide hundreds of thousands of people each year, from children to seniors, with the motivation, know-how, and opportunity to Run for Life. NYRR's premier event, and the largest marathon in the world, is the TCS New York City Marathon. Held annually on the first Sunday in November, the race features 50,000 runners, from the world's top professional athletes to a vast range of competitive, recreational, and charity runners. To learn more, visit www.nyrr.org.

About TD Bank, America's Most Convenient Bank®

TD Bank, America's Most Convenient Bank, is one of the 10 largest banks in the U.S., providing more than 9 million customers with a full range of retail, small business and commercial banking products and services at more than 1,200 convenient locations throughout the Northeast, Mid-Atlantic, Metro D.C., the Carolinas and Florida. In addition, TD Bank and its subsidiaries offer customized private banking and wealth management services through TD Wealth®, and vehicle financing and dealer commercial services through TD Auto Finance. TD Bank is headquartered in Cherry Hill, N.J. To learn more, visit www.td.com/us. Find TD Bank on Facebook at www.facebook.com/TDBank and on Twitter at www.twitter.com/TDBank_US.

TD Bank, America's Most Convenient Bank, is a member of TD Bank Group and a subsidiary of The Toronto-Dominion Bank of Toronto, Canada, a top 10 financial services company in North America. The Toronto-Dominion Bank trades on the New York and Toronto stock exchanges under the ticker symbol "TD." To learn more, visit www.td.com/us.

